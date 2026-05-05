Louisiana Board of Regents Expands CollegeSource TES® Across All Public Higher Education Institutions in the State

Statewide initiative brings greater transparency, consistency and access to transfer equivalencies for students, advisors and institutions

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollegeSource, the leading transfer and degree planning provider, today announced that the Louisiana Board of Regents has expanded its use of TES® (Transfer Evaluation System) to all public degree-granting institutions in the state, creating a more unified and transparent approach to transfer credit evaluation. The system supports just over 25,000 transfer students annually across the state.

"Creating a more consistent and accessible transfer ecosystem is a priority for Louisiana," said Regents Deputy Commissioner for Academic Affairs and Innovation Dr. Tristan Denley. "This expansion allows us to better support students while giving our institutions the tools they need to collaborate and serve them more effectively."

Based on the expansion, every institution will participate in a shared network of transfer equivalencies, improving consistency and visibility for students and institutions alike. Previously supported through manual, customized updates and maintenance via their centralized PowerBI Course Matrix website, the state will shift to a more dynamic, institution-driven model through TES.

A key enhancement is expanded access to peer equivalencies, increasing from six to as many as 35 course equivalencies across the state. In parallel, the previously developed common course numbering catalog will be fully integrated into TES to further align and facilitate transfer pathways. Integrating the current Board of Regents Matrix into TES will remove the lack of transparency with course transfers by allowing students to see all equivalencies through a publicly available portal to better inform their decision making.

"By expanding TES statewide, Louisiana is creating a more transparent and coordinated transfer experience," said Troy Holaday, president, CollegeSource. "Institutions gain greater visibility into peer equivalencies, helping reduce friction for students navigating transfer. The result is a more connected system where students, registrars, advisors and recruiters have clearer, more accessible transfer information."

As part of the rollout, participating institutions will be recognized for advancing a more holistic transfer ecosystem, positioning Louisiana as a leader in statewide transfer innovation.

About CollegeSource

CollegeSource provides Transfer and Degree Completion Solutions to help colleges and universities evaluate transfer credit, guide academic planning, and support student progress from enrollment through graduation. Serving more than 2,100 institutions and millions of students, CollegeSource's solutions include TES® for transfer credit management, Transferology® to show how coursework transfers between institutions, uAchieve® platform for degree audit and academic planning and Policy Central, higher ed policy database. Together, these solutions streamline transfer workflows, clarify academic pathways and better support student success. CollegeSource is a privately held organization headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.collegesource.com.

SOURCE CollegeSource