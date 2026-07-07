CollegeSource Announces Winners of the 8th Annual Sourcie Awards Recognizing Excellence in Transfer, Degree Planning and Completion and Student Success

Awards honor higher education leaders and institutions advancing student mobility, transfer transparency and academic success through innovative use of CollegeSource solutions

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollegeSource, the leading transfer and degree planning provider, today announced the winners of its 8th Annual Sourcie Awards, recognizing institutions and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and commitment to improving transfer student outcomes, degree planning and academic success.

Presented annually, the Sourcie Awards celebrate the higher education professionals and institutions that leverage CollegeSource solutions to remove barriers for students, strengthen transfer pathways and improve access to educational opportunities.

"Each year, the Sourcie Awards remind us that technology alone doesn't change student outcomes—people do," said Kerry Cooper, CEO of CollegeSource. "This year's recipients represent the very best of our community, demonstrating how technology, partnership and student-centered leadership can create more transparent pathways and improve outcomes for learners."

2026 Sourcie Award Winners

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jack Southard

Jack Southard transformed academic advising and degree planning through his creation of the Degree Audit Reporting System (DARS). His pioneering work laid the foundation for modern degree audit and transfer technologies, including uAchieve, helping institutions support student success and degree completion for decades.

Exceptional Implementation Effort

University of Colorado System

The University of Colorado System became the first on-premise uAchieve institution to successfully implement the 5.2 Planner solution. Its technical and functional teams worked closely with CollegeSource to deliver enhanced degree planning capabilities for students across the system.

Superior Work in Supporting Statewide Transfer

Rachel Aldrich, Fox Valley Technical College

Rachel Aldrich advances statewide transfer collaboration across Wisconsin by leading the Wisconsin Community of Practice Group. Through her efforts, institutions across multiple higher education sectors share best practices and strengthen transfer student support through TES and Transferology.

Excellence in Advancing Transfer Pathways

University of Northern Colorado and Laramie County Community College

The University of Northern Colorado and Laramie County Community College partnered across state lines to create clear and transparent transfer pathways using Transferology. Their collaboration helps students better understand transfer opportunities and accelerate progress toward degree completion.

Outstanding Work in Advancing Student Success

Charles Peitsch, Registrar, Benedictine College

Charles Peitsch improves transfer transparency and data quality through his proactive use of TES and Transferology. By continuously evaluating transfer coursework and maintaining accurate equivalencies, he helps students access reliable transfer information and make more informed academic decisions.

"The success of transfer and degree completion initiatives depends on dedicated professionals who are willing to innovate, collaborate and continuously improve the student experience," added Cooper. "We are proud to recognize this year's winners and grateful for their contributions to advancing student mobility and success across higher education."

About CollegeSource

CollegeSource provides Transfer and Degree Completion Solutions to help colleges and universities evaluate transfer credit, guide academic planning, and support student progress from enrollment through graduation. Serving more than 2,100 institutions and millions of students, CollegeSource's solutions include TES® for transfer credit management, Transferology® to show how coursework transfers between institutions, uAchieve® platform for degree audit and academic planning and Policy Central, a higher ed policy database. Together, these solutions streamline transfer workflows, clarify academic pathways and better support student success. CollegeSource is a privately held organization headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.collegesource.com.

SOURCE CollegeSource