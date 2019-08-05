Collegiate Football Players Overcoming Adversity to be Recognized with Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in association with The Associated Press (AP), Mayo Clinic and the Fiesta Bowl Organization, will recognize 30 college football student-athletes this year who have overcome injury, illness or other challenges with the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Ten times during the 2019 college football season, three inspiring student-athletes from all levels of college football will be recognized as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Nominees. A panel of writers, editors and sports information directors from CoSIDA, AP and Touchdown Illustrated will select the nominees. CoSIDA members can nominate student-athletes at Comeback-Player.com.

At the end of the season, three student-athletes will be chosen as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winners and six others will be recognized as honorable-mention. A donation of $30,000 will be made to the general scholarship funds of the schools for nine student-athletes. The three honorees will also be recognized at a special ceremony during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

"We understand how challenging it can be for student-athletes to return from injury or illness," says Dr. Michael Stuart, co-director Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine. "We are honored to be part of this award that recognizes qualities like motivation, determination and perseverance."

Justin Tuck, a 2-time Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants, will serve as the program ambassador. Tuck suffered a serious knee injury at the end of his junior season at Notre Dame. He returned for his senior season and despite the lingering knee problem, was selected in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Despite several serious injuries during his NFL career he came back strong and was eventually inducted in the Giants Ring of Honor.

Last season, Antwan Dixon (Kent State University), Seth Simmer (Dartmouth College) and Antonio Wimbush (Carson-Newman University) were named the inaugural Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Winners. The six student-athletes recognized as honorable mentions included: David Blough (Purdue University), Eric Dungey (Syracuse University), Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), Josh Poplar (Tennessee Tech), Sam Shook (Ohio Northern University) and Austin Tillman (Washburn University). For more information visit www.Comeback-Player.com.

