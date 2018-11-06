Collegis Education Honored as One of Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces 2018

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegis Education, a technology-enabled, revenue-growth management (RGM) company, is pleased to announce, for the second year in a row, it has been recognized as one of Chicago's most dynamic and supportive local businesses as part of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces 2018 program. Collegis was recognized among 150 additional companies with employees in the Chicago area.

Companies were selected from employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous surveys measured several aspects of workplace culture including leadership, communication, career opportunities, working environment, managerial skills, pay and benefits.

"We are extremely proud and honored to once again be named one of Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces 2018. As a company that has experienced significant growth over the past year, including adding 12 new partners just this past summer as well as expanding our Chicago footprint by 30 percent, we are pleased to again see strong survey results and positive feedback from our Chicago employees," said Patrick Branham, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "Approximately 90 percent of our employees completed the Energage survey and shared their views of Collegis. We have worked hard to maintain our unique company culture in tandem with our focus on growth. As an organization, we continually use survey results to make improvements across all aspects of our business and continue to be a great place to learn and work for our employees."

Collegis Education is dedicated to developing holistic, interconnected strategies that enable institutions to grow in accordance with their mission. To learn more about Collegis Education, visit www.CollegisEducation.com or follow Collegis on Twitter: @CollegisEdu.

ABOUT COLLEGIS EDUCATION:

Collegis Education® is a strategic partner whose revenue-growth solutions help colleges and universities maximize their enrollment potential through data-rich, technology-enabled marketing, engagement and retention services. In programs supported by Collegis Education solutions, the majority of partner institutions have realized average new-enrollment gains of 20% in just the first year of partnership. With more than two decades of experience in higher education, the Collegis team develops holistic, interconnected strategies that enable institutions to realize long-term growth in accord with their mission and values. For more information about Collegis Education, please visit CollegisEducation.com.

SOURCE Collegis Education, LLC

