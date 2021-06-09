Collegium Acquires SBI Association Management

SBI is an AMC Institute accredited association management company (AMC) that provides strategic guidance and manages the day-to-day operations of nonprofit professional and trade associations. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, they maintain a robust portfolio of regional, national, and international clients.

The 40-year-old company has been owned and operated by Marlis Korber for 14 years. Korber will continue in her leadership position and Alopé Pardee will become President. Pardee has been with SBI for more than 20 years, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer. The executive leadership team and staff will remain in place and, like all Collegium partner companies, SBI will continue to operate independently.

"Collaboration, innovation, and a growth mindset have long been a part of our approach to nonprofit management. The clear match in values and synergy created by joining Collegium will enable us to expand both the depth and breadth of the services we bring to our clients," said Korber. "Like many sectors, associations continue to face rapid change and unprecedented challenges. Working together will help us make an even bigger impact and build a more sustainable future."

"We see tremendous upside for AMCs like SBI who have embraced the dramatic changes of the present and see it as a growth opportunity going forward," said Craig Leach, Collegium Founder and CEO. "Smart leaders like Marlis and her team are applying technology and innovation to redefine the client value proposition. Now with the diverse, best-in-class professional services offered by their Collegium partners, SBI is well positioned to meet the modern needs of today's professional and trade associations. It's all part of what we call BIG: bold, interdependent, and generative. That's what Collegium is all about."

About SBI Association Management

SBI Association Management is known for providing innovative technology solutions, marketing, event management, financial, and executive services to manage and grow member-based professional societies and associations. For more than 40 years, SBI has provided strategic counsel and managed the day-to-day operations of its client organizations so their members can thrive.

Learn more at www.sbims.com

About Collegium

Collegium is the privately held parent company to select best-in-class professional services firms exclusively serving the nonprofit sector. Collegium partner companies deliver unparalleled, integrated consulting services to nonprofits around the globe. Collegium is organized into five core pillars of professional services: fundraising; management & strategy; talent recruitment & development; branding & communications; and technology & data.

For more information, visit www.collegiumpartners.com

SOURCE Collegium Partners, Inc.