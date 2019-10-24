Collegium Holdings Acquires Stake in 'Purpose-Driven Growth' Firm, Lowand B. Hold, LLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegium Holdings, Inc. has acquired a minority stake in Lowand B. Hold, LLC, an international business consultancy specializing in purpose-driven growth. Lowand B. Hold (LbH) provides services that complement those offered within Collegium, a global holding company and broad system of best-in-class professional services firms exclusively serving nonprofits. The deal was announced today by Craig J. Leach, Founder and CEO of Collegium Holdings, Inc.

Under terms of the agreement, LbH will offer strategic growth and brand reputation counsel to the Collegium portfolio of companies as well as serve as a specialty resource to Collegium clients. LbH was founded by Jon Higgins, former Senior Partner/CEO International at the global public relations firm Ketchum.

Lowand B. Hold's own purpose, 'Helping businesses grow for good', conveys a dual meaning. "It speaks proudly to our role in partnering with clients as agents for enduring societal good," said Higgins. "A workforce deeply committed to its purpose is the key to sustainable growth. We see great synergies with our philosophy and Collegium's commitment to serving nonprofits with the highest degree of professionalism."

"I've followed Jon Higgins' stellar career for many years," Leach said. "From communications and public relations to international business development to mergers and acquisitions, Jon has been a world-class practitioner, executive, and advisor to business leaders around the globe. His deep expertise in strategic growth is an exciting and welcome addition to the Collegium family."

Collegium Holdings, Inc. is a broad system of best-in-class professional services firms exclusively serving nonprofits. As a privately held parent company, Collegium operates an organization of people, firms, and resources that deliver professional services to meet the diverse needs of nonprofits. All companies within Collegium maintain their distinct brand identity and are recognized leaders in their respective fields.

"Collegium is designed to bring strong business acumen and professionalism to nonprofits," said Leach. "LbH's analytical approach to organizational growth through purposeful engagement will enhance our commitment to building this system of go-to services for a traditionally underserved industry."

About Lowand B. Hold, LLC

Lowand B. Hold is an international full-service brand reputation consulting firm specializing in strategic growth through applied analytics and the purposeful engagement of stakeholders. The LbH team has decades of combined experience serving both agencies and clients in a wide range of business sectors across all worldwide geographies.

For more information, visit www.lowandbhold.com.

About Collegium Holdings, Inc.



As a privately held parent company, Collegium operates an organization of people, firms, and resources that deliver professional services to meet the diverse needs of nonprofits. Collegium offers unfettered access to the broadest base of resources and deepest bench of experts worldwide.

For more information, visit www.collegiumholdings.com.

