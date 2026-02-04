Collette Health Earns Second Consecutive Best in KLAS Award for Virtual Sitting & Nursing

Top-ranked platform achieves back-to-back #1 recognition with 91.5 performance score in 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collette Health, the market leader in integrated virtual care solutions, today announced it has been named the #1 performer in the Virtual Sitting & Nursing category in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report for the second consecutive year. With a performance score of 91.5 out of 100, this back-to-back recognition validates Collette Health's sustained commitment to customer success and excellence in virtual care delivery.

Earning Best in KLAS recognition once demonstrates excellence. Earning it twice proves consistency, reliability, and an unwavering dedication to customer relationships. This consecutive achievement is particularly significant as KLAS rankings are determined entirely through independent interviews with customers—the healthcare providers who use these solutions daily to deliver patient care.

Customer Trust Drives Recognition

KLAS Research independently evaluates healthcare technology vendors through extensive interviews, collecting unfiltered feedback on the software and services that enable healthcare delivery.

"The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.

Sustained Innovation and Leadership

"This recognition comes directly from the healthcare professionals who rely on our platform every day," said Holly Miller, CEO of Collette Health. "Their trust validates our approach: providing not just technology, but the implementation expertise, educational resources, and ongoing partnerships that turn virtual care initiatives into lasting success. When our customers succeed, patients and care teams win."

Since the Virtual Sitting & Nursing category was first introduced by KLAS in 2024, Collette Health has evolved from virtual patient observation to comprehensive virtual care solutions that address the industry's most pressing challenges. The company's unified platform seamlessly integrates virtual patient observation and virtual nursing through a single hardware, software, and user interface, eliminating the complexity of managing multiple systems while maximizing clinical efficiency.

Collette Health will be recognized for this achievement at the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards Show on March 9 at the HIMSS26 Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

Full rankings and details on the 2026 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting and Nursing category are available at: https://klasresearch.com/best-in-klas-ranking/virtual-sitting-and-nursing/2026/473

About Collette Health

Ranked #1 in the 2025 and 2026 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category. Collette Health's virtual ecosystem combines virtual observation, virtual nursing, and workforce engagement through a single hardware, software, and user interface. Partnering with 185+ hospitals nationwide and delivering $3.96B in cost savings, Collette Health's cloud-first architecture seamlessly integrates with existing EHRs, smart boards and TVs. Through its partnership with the Virtual Nursing Academy™, Collette Health equips clinical nurse leaders with the education and expertise to implement virtual nursing successfully.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

