Collette Health Introduces Virtual Knock Feature and Ligature Resistant Ceiling Mount Hardware

New virtual care enhancements deliver improved patient privacy and enhanced safety capabilities

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collette Health, the leading platform that provides hospitals and health systems a value-based entry point to virtual care, today announced two significant enhancements to its integrated virtual care solutions: the Virtual Knock feature and new Ligature Resistant Ceiling Mount hardware. These innovations address critical patient privacy and safety needs while maintaining Collette Health's commitment to continuous innovation driven by customer feedback and real-world healthcare needs.

Virtual Knock: Preserving Dignity in Virtual Care

The new Virtual Knock feature represents a thoughtful advancement in virtual visits, designed to replicate the courteous practice of knocking before entering a patient's room. When enabled, patients receive advance notice before virtual consultations begin by engaging an audible chime. Additional features include on-screen notifications displaying the consultant's name and a timer that counts down until the session begins.

Key features of Virtual Knock include:

Customizable timing: Healthcare organizations can select 5, 10, or 15-second delays to match their workflow needs

Clear patient notification: On-screen display shows the consultant's name and countdown timer

Respectful interaction: Mimics traditional bedside etiquette while maintaining efficiency for the virtual clinician

Ligature Resistant Ceiling Mount: Enhanced Safety for Vulnerable Populations

Responding to growing demand from healthcare facilities caring for vulnerable patient populations, Collette Health has developed a Ligature Resistant Ceiling Mount that provides secure virtual care monitoring while mitigating safety risks for at-risk patients.

The Ligature Resistant Ceiling Mount features:

Protective dome design: Prevents attachment of dangerous ligatures around camera components

Secure mounting: Ceiling installation eliminates mobile hardware that could pose risks

Behavioral health optimization: Specifically designed for patients at risk for self-harm behaviors

Specialized care environments: Safe and effective for unique settings including pediatric units, behavioral health, and emergency departments

Addressing Critical Healthcare Needs

These enhancements exemplify Collette Health's customer-centric approach to innovation. Unlike larger, less agile technology companies, Collette Health maintains close relationships with healthcare partners, actively responding to frontline feedback from nurses, patients, and administrators. This progressive development model enables rapid iteration and deployment of solutions that address real challenges that our clinicians and patients encounter.

"Both Virtual Knock and the Ligature Resistant Ceiling Mount reflect our commitment to preserving patient privacy and dignity while ensuring their safety," said Holly Miller, CEO of Collette Health. "These innovations are integral pieces as we continue to evolve our Virtual Nursing solution, demonstrating how thoughtful technology design can honor the human centricity of healthcare while delivering the clinical outcomes our partners need."

Both the Virtual Knock feature and Ligature Resistant Ceiling Mount will be available as part of Collette Health's unified virtual care platform, which seamlessly delivers virtual patient observation and virtual nursing through integrated hardware, software, and user interfaces.

About Collette Health

Collette Health helps hospitals keep patients safe and staff supported through one versatile virtual care platform. The integrated system combines virtual observation, virtual nursing, and workforce engagement through a single hardware, software, and user interface—eliminating complexity and maximizing efficiency.

Ranked #1 in the 2025 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category, Collette Health's cloud-first architecture uses 20× less network bandwidth than competitors. The approach is built by clinicians, proven in hospitals, and scaled with measurable and replicable results.

Collette Health partners with 170+ hospitals nationwide, powering more than 15 million observation hours. Each year the integrated platform helps prevent 100,000+ patient falls and generates $3.5 billion in savings through safer care, stronger staff retention, and smarter workflows.

Learn more at collettehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more virtual care insights.

