COLLETTE LAUNCHES 2025 TRAVEL SEASON WITH NEW TOURS AND DESTINATIONS CELEBRATING 107 YEARS OF TOURING

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collette , the leader in guided travel experiences, launches its new travel season, adding 13 new tours to its global lineup, kicking off the company's 107th year of touring. Leading the evolution in premium guided travel for the modern traveler, family-owned and privately managed Collette builds on decades of experience to design and manage tour programs that spark happiness and discovery. Collette is led by CEO Jaclyn-Leibl-Cote , third generation of the Sullivan family to lead the company and fourth CEO in its 107 year history.

"The new season brings new tours and new destinations into our lineup," Leibl-Cote said. "We've added Albania to The Balkans: Coastal Croatia and Legendary Greece tour; and launched brand new programs like a Namibia and South Africa tour as well as regional deep dives like Sequoia and Kings Canyon and Utah's Mighty Five."

Collette's 2025-26 season features over 170 tours worldwide to destinations like Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, North America and South America. The new season comes with an emphasis on travel during low-season months to ensure local economies that rely on tourism thrive year-round, while giving travelers the opportunity to experience destinations away from the bustle of peak tourist season. To support local communities and partners, address overtourism, and offer a regionalized approach, Collette has also put a focus on creating programs that stay in popular secondary cities like Ise Shima, Japan; Cornwall, England; Sarajevo, Bosnia; and Pienza, Italy.

Collette continues to add tours to its trending small group Explorations travel style and incorporate destinations "off the beaten path". Tours feature meaningful cultural connections and unique experiences such as a home hosted lunch in a Zimbabwean township, visiting a women's cooperative in India, visiting an Icelandic horse farm, and engaging with the indigenous Kootenai tribe members in Montana. Collette is also seeing new growth and expansion in multi-generational travel groups and private touring for 2025 and beyond.

With a truly unique product design philosophy, Collette's tours are expertly planned and expertly led by Collette's in-region destination team. Collette's Tour Designers curate itineraries that reflect the needs and desires of the modern and culturally curious traveler. Tour Managers are typically locals who add their insights into the overall tour experience. From local culture to cuisine, they bring 'insider secrets' that can include dining in 'hidden gem' restaurants or even in locals' homes; traveling by dogsleds, trains, tuk tuks, trolleys, jeeps and public transportation; and staying everywhere from an igloo, treehouse, luxury tents, manor houses, castles or chateaux.

"I'm honored to be leading our team as we usher in our 107th year of adventure. Travel continues to evolve as does the modern traveler," Leibl-Cote added. "To stay relevant, we listen closely to our customers, partners and employees worldwide so that we can continually innovate and lead the way in this guided travel evolution."

For more information please visit at gocollette.com

About Collette:

As the longest-running tour operator in North America, Collette is the company travelers can trust. Leading with integrity, Collette's comprehensive travel protection plan, flexible tour pacing, and strong relationships within the travel space set it apart. The happiness of its travelers has been its roadmap since 1918 and today Collette offers over 170 tours to all seven continents and five distinct travel styles, including small group touring and river cruises. This third-generation family-owned business is dedicated to giving back in both local and global communities through its social responsibility platform. For more information, visit www.gocollette.com or call 1(800) 340-5158.

Contact:

Collette

Sam LaFrance — (401) 426-3710 — [email protected]

GoodKnight Marketing and Communications for Collette

Haley Steinhauser — (562) 991-3170 — [email protected]

Michelle Zacharia — (908) 868-5397 — [email protected]

SOURCE Collette Vacations