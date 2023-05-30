Collette Offers Special 'Memorials of World War II' Tour to Remember D-Day on 80th Anniversary

Collette Vacations

30 May, 2023, 13:22 ET

North America's longest-running tour operator is offering departures throughout 2024 to commemorate the 80th anniversary

PAWTUCKET, R.I., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With it being the week of Memorial Day, Collette wants to remind travelers that they'll be offering a special version of its "Memorials of World War II" tour in 2024 to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. On June 6th, 1944, 160,000 courageous Allied troops set out to liberate Europe from the Nazis, storming the beaches in Normandy, France.

D-Day Memorial
An unforgettable journey of discovery and remembrance awaits travelers as they travel between London, Normandy and Paris on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. They'll explore London's connections to World War II during a city tour focused on The Blitz. Cross the English Channel, retracing the parallel journey the Allied troops took on June 6th, 1944. Have a chance to immerse themselves in the history of Normandy's D-Day Landing Beaches and visit the Normandy American Cemetery. Visit Saint-Mère-Église, the first French town liberated from the Nazis and learn about the brave paratroopers who parachuted into Normandy on the night of June 5–6, 1944.The journey concludes in Paris, the City of Light with a festive dinner cruise along the Seine River. There are plenty of departures remaining for the special edition tour, with dates ranging throughout 2024 from March 17 to October 11. Travelers can secure their spot on the "Memorials of World War II" tour for prices starting at $3,499.

"Collette's 'Memorials of World War II' tour is special," said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, chief customer experience officer at Collette. "Throughout 2024, our travelers will have the opportunity to take this journey honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day, traveling along the same paths as the near 160,000 Allied troops who battled for European freedom on June 6, 1944. The visit to Normandy is always an emotional one. It is such a moving experience to set foot on the same sand as so many heroes did that day."

About Collette: 
As the longest-running tour operator in North America, Collette is the company travelers can trust. Leading with integrity, Collette's comprehensive travel protection plan, flexible tour pacing, and strong relationships within the travel space set it apart. The happiness of its travelers has been its roadmap since 1918 and today Collette offers over 160 tours to all seven continents and five distinct travel styles, including small group touring and river cruises. This third-generation family-owned business is dedicated to giving back in both local and global communities through its social responsibility platform. For more information, visit www.gocollette.com or call 1(800) 340-5158. 

