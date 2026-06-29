Colley Intelligence and CEO Ryan Colley Recognized by Chambers and Partners as Leading Business Intelligence & Investigations Providers

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colley Intelligence, a full-service investigations, intelligence, and advisory firm, has been recognized by Chambers and Partners as a leading firm in Business Intelligence & Investigations. This marks the second consecutive year that Colley Intelligence has earned recognition from Chambers and Partners, and the first year that CEO Ryan Colley has been individually recognized.

Chambers and Partners is one of the world's leading independent professional legal research companies, operating across 200 jurisdictions. Since its founding in 1990, Chambers has provided detailed rankings and insights into the world's top lawyers, legal departments, law firms, and service providers. Its independent research-led approach is relied upon in more than 70 countries.

Chambers Business Intelligence & Investigations guide ranks leading specialists around the world, with coverage of litigation support services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

In its profile of Colley Intelligence, Chambers noted that the firm is known as a full-service investigations and intelligence advisory firm that advises law firms, investors, corporations, and influential individuals on sensitive, high-stakes, and especially contentious matters.

Ryan Colley, CEO of Colley Intelligence, was also recognized as a notable practitioner and key contact for the firm.

One respondent in the business intelligence and investigations area of the Chambers guide said this of the firm: "Colley Intelligence's services are excellent, as is the work product. The pricing is competitive, and their responsiveness is excellent."

"We pride ourselves on our agility and being the 'go to' for key executives at some of the world's most successful companies, and for our work with international law firms," said Ryan Colley. "This recognition from Chambers and Partners is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust that clients and advisors place in our team when navigating some of their toughest challenges or difficult moments."

Colley Intelligence is a full-service investigations and intelligence advisory firm that advises law firms, companies, financial institutions, and private clients to navigate complex disputes, uncover actionable insights, and protect their value. Based in Washington, D.C., the firm provides litigation support, business intelligence, forensics, and advisory and consulting services to clients and their advisors around the world. For more information, visit colleyintelligence.com.

Contact: John P. David | T: 305-724-3903 | [email protected]

SOURCE Colley Intelligence