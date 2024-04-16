Collibra Celebrates Customer Achievements with 2024 Excellence Awards

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the winners of the Collibra Excellence Awards, honoring teams and individuals at the world's leading organizations for their innovative use of Collibra. Presented at Data Citizens '24 , the awards recognize data leaders who are empowering their teams to deliver trusted, accessible data to power data-driven insights.

Winners of the 2024 Collibra Excellence Awards are:

Data Program of the Year: TELUS

The Data Program of the Year award celebrates the best data transformation program, demonstrating vision and ambition to drive business value.

Data Citizen of the Year: Perkins Coie LLP , Jordan Galvin

The Data Citizen of the Year award celebrates a leader with a vision to drive digital transformation and a shift to a data culture to deliver business value.

Collibra Ranger of the Year: Laurentian Bank of Canada , Zhijie (Bob) Cui

The Collibra Ranger of the Year award celebrates a Collibra Ranger for exemplary teamwork in deploying a Data Intelligence platform, delivering value and accelerating time-to-market.

Acceleration All-Star: McDonald's Corporation

The Acceleration All-Star award honors an organization who started with Collibra during the last year and achieved notable results including business impact, value generation, and user adoption.

Data for Good: Freddie Mac

The Data for Good award is designed to honor an organization using data to improve the environment, local and global social causes, or general health and safety concerns.

Trendsetter: Definity

The Trendsetter award honors an organization leading a unique data initiative or leveraging the Collibra platform in an innovative way.

Adoption Hero: Colruyt Group

The Adoption Hero award honors a data transformation initiative that has achieved significant user adoption by leveraging best practices and creative methods.

"This year's Excellence Awards winners demonstrate what organizations can achieve by bringing together people, processes, and tools to drive business value," said Susan Wilson, Chief Customer Officer, Collibra. "We're proud to recognize these deserving customers and we look forward to the continued success of their data intelligence initiatives."

About Collibra

Collibra helps our customers do more with trusted data. Our Data Intelligence Platform brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to the world's leading brands. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

About Data Citizens

Data Citizens: The Data Intelligence Conference is where the world's most innovative community of data leaders comes together to experience breakthrough solutions, share best practices, discuss industry trends, and empower each other to do more with trusted data. Learn more .

SOURCE Collibra