Collideoscope Launches The Colleen C. Barrett Institute for Cultural Excellence & Customer Service in Partnership with Southwest Airlines Co.

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collideoscope is thrilled to announce the launch of The Colleen C. Barrett Institute for Cultural Excellence & Customer Service (CCB Institute) in partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. In 2020, Collideoscope became the exclusive partner in developing The CCB Institute to honor the legacy of Colleen C. Barrett, President Emeritus of Southwest Airlines.

The CCB Institute provides resources to help others learn from Colleen's example so they can make their own remarkable impact in their organizations and our world. The website not only honors Colleen but establishes a center where individuals and organizations can learn about the tenets of Southwest's legendary Culture and Customer Service.

"We are so honored to be entrusted with preserving the indomitable legacy of a true pioneer and legend in business, Colleen C. Barrett. Colleen's impact on corporate culture and customer service at Southwest Airlines and around the world is immeasurable," said Collideoscope CEO, Jayson Teagle.

It's no secret that much of Southwest's success centers on its People-first Culture. Colleen built a Culture at Southwest that treated every Employee like Family. A concept often admired around the world, but rarely replicated. For almost 50 years, it has inspired tremendous loyalty from Employees and Customers alike.

Prior to joining Southwest in 1978, Colleen worked for several years as an Executive Assistant to Southwest Founder, Herb Kelleher, at his law firm. For Southwest Airlines, Colleen served as a member of the Board of Directors from 2001 to May 2008 and as Corporate Secretary from March 1978 to May 2008. She served as Vice President Administration from 1986 to 1990, Executive Vice President Customers from 1990 to 2001, President and COO from 2001 to 2004, and President from 2004 to July 2008. She became the first woman president in the airline industry when she assumed the role in 2001. Her influence on the unique Culture of Southwest since the very beginning is indelible, and she is beloved by the Southwest Family.

In 1990, Colleen had the vision to start the Companywide Culture Committee with the purpose of inspiring Employees to own, strengthen, and promote the Southwest Culture. The committee grew from its original 48 members to more than 350 active members and alumni today and continues to evolve to support more than 104 locations in the Southwest system.

Colleen also co-authored with Ken Blanchard the book Lead with LUV: A Different Way to Create Success (2010).

The Colleen C. Barrett Institute for Cultural Excellence & Customer Service can be visited at https://colleenbarrett.com .

About Collideoscope: Collideoscope is a boutique management agency that exists to architect iconic brands and to build meaningful businesses for an elite collection of the world's most respected leaders and most admired organizations. For more information about Collideoscope and their other EMBLEM and ICON clients, visit www.collideoscope.com .

Christine Elliott

Chief Marketing Officer

Collideoscope

[email protected]

SOURCE Collideoscope

Related Links

collideoscope.com

