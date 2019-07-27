Collideoscope Officially Launches Brand in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since forming in 2015, Collideoscope has established itself as the global category leader in managing high-profile leaders. Over the course of the past four years, the company's significant growth has come from the iconic brands and meaningful businesses they have built for the clients they currently have in their portfolio. Collideoscope has spent several years crafting their own brand, and have officially launched www.collideoscopeworld.com .

The Collideoscope team celebrated with a brand launch party at Dixon Rye on the Westside of Atlanta last Friday evening with over 50 leaders, partners, and friends gathered to toast the occasion. Several notable executives, founders, entrepreneurs, and authors were in attendance.

Collideoscope Founder and CEO, Jayson Teagle, shared the vision of the company while also saying, "Tonight isn't the beginning of Collideoscope, but it marks the start of a new season for Collideoscope. Tonight we celebrate where we have come from, but more importantly, where we are going. Our team is overwhelmed with gratitude for the people gathered in this place and the piece each of you play in the Collideoscope mosaic."

One of Collideoscope's ICON clients, Ginger Hardage, former Sr. VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, shared some heartfelt sentiments of what Collideoscope has meant to her saying, "Collideoscope helps leaders find their voice and tell their story, all while taking such good care of them personally and building their brand." David Salyers, Original Chick-fil-A Marketing Executive and Chick-fil-A Pioneer, and Collideoscope ICON client, also noted: "I am so grateful that Collideoscope allows me to focus on what I do best."

With the launch of their external brand, the Collideoscope team looks forward to continuing to see their unique vision come to life: to help extraordinary leaders spread messages the world is longing to hear.

About Collideoscope: Collideoscope is a boutique talent management agency that exists to architect iconic brands and to build meaningful businesses for an elite collection of the world's most admired leaders

