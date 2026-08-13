Collier County Commission Chairman Dan Kowal Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress

The Army veteran and retired Collier County law enforcement officer backs Carbonara in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

(Mr. Kowal's endorsement is made in his individual capacity. Titles are listed for identification purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement by the Collier County Board of County Commissioners.)

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonara for Congress today announced that Dan Kowal, Chairman of the Collier County Board of County Commissioners, has endorsed Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Kowal represents Collier County's District 4, which includes the City of Naples, and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. A United States Army veteran, he spent two decades in law enforcement with the Collier County Sheriff's Office, where he served on the Special Enforcement Team and the Aggressive Criminal Tactics Team assigned to Vice Narcotics. His endorsement adds the county's highest ranking commissioner and a career lawman to Carbonara's growing coalition on the west coast of the district.

"I spent my career wearing this country's uniform and then wearing a badge for the people of Collier County, and both jobs teach you the same lesson: character shows up when things get hard," said Kowal. "Michael Carbonara is a builder with backbone. He backs our law enforcement, he stands with President Trump's agenda, and he will fight for the safety and prosperity of every family in this district. He has my full support."

"Chairman Kowal served this country in the Army and served Collier County on its most dangerous streets, and now he leads its county government," said Carbonara. "There is no stronger voice on public safety in Southwest Florida. I am honored to have him with us, and in Congress I will back the men and women of law enforcement the way he has his whole life."

Kowal joins a growing coalition of support for Carbonara that includes Congressman Jim Jordan, LaBelle City Commissioner Hugo Vargas, Greater Naples Fire Commissioner Patrick Dearborn, MAJ Chris Foster (Ret.), HUCKPAC for America, Veterans for America First, the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans, MAJ. Frank Miller Jr. (Ret), Broward County School Board Member Adam Cervera, Broward Jewish Republican Club President Dan Seidel, Weston City Commissioner Fabio A. Andrade, Weston Mayor Peggy Brown, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst, Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie, Pompano Beach Commissioner Audrey Fesik, Catalina Stubbe of Moms for Liberty, and Collier County businessman Alfie Oakes.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

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