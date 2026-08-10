Trump Hispanic Advisory Council Member and MAGA Faith Leader Apostle Mario Bramnick Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District

The Cuban born apostle and president of the largest Hispanic pro Israel organization in America backs the America First businessman ahead of the August 18 Republican primary.

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonara for Congress today announced that Apostle Mario Bramnick of New Wine Ministries has endorsed Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Bramnick is one of the most influential Hispanic faith leaders in the America First movement. He served on the National Hispanic Advisory Council for President Trump's campaign, was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the Florida Faith and Community Advisory Council, and serves as president of the Latino Coalition for Israel, the largest Hispanic pro Israel organization in the country. Born in Cuba, he leads New Wine Ministries in Cooper City, inside the district, and has spent decades building the bridge between the Hispanic church, the Jewish community, and the pro Israel movement. His endorsement adds a major Hispanic faith voice to a coalition that now reaches every corner of the newly drawn district.

"I left Cuba because a government decided it could take a man's freedom, his property, and his faith. I have spent my life making sure this country never forgets what socialism costs. Look at what the radical left has done. Open borders. Families who cannot afford groceries or insurance. Churches treated as the enemy and Israel treated as an afterthought. President Trump stood in the gap for people of faith when nobody else would, and Michael Carbonara will stand in that same gap. He will defend religious liberty, he will stand with Israel without apology, he will secure the border, and he will fight for the working families of South Florida. The Hispanic community did not come to this country for socialism. We ran from it. We are with President Trump, we are with the America First movement, and in Florida's 22nd District we are with Michael Carbonara. He is America First and MAGA to his core, and he has my prayers and my full support." - Apostle Mario Bramnick

"Apostle Bramnick has spent his life serving his congregation, standing up for the persecuted, and building the bridge between the Hispanic and Jewish communities of South Florida," said Carbonara. "My wife's family escaped the same regime his family escaped. In my house, freedom is not a slogan, it is the reason my children exist. To have a man of his faith and his standing in the MAGA movement with us is humbling, and I will defend religious liberty and our alliance with Israel every single day in Congress."

Bramnick joins a coalition that now spans all four counties of the new district, from the coasts to the farm communities. Carbonara's signed pledges and full coalition of endorsements are below.

THE PLEDGES CARBONARA HAS SIGNED

U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge, signed May 18, 2026. The first candidate in the FL-22 field to sign.

Moms for Liberty Parent Pledge, signed April 10, 2026. The only Republican in the FL-22 field to sign.

THE CARBONARA COALITION

Congressman Jim Jordan (OH-04), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus

Apostle Mario Bramnick, New Wine Ministries, president of the Latino Coalition for Israel

HUCKPAC for America, Gov. Mike Huckabee's national political action committee

Veterans for America First, national grassroots veterans coalition

LaBelle City Commissioner Hugo Vargas, the first Hendry County elected official to endorse in the race

Greater Naples Fire Commissioner Patrick Dearborn, U.S. Army veteran, 82nd Airborne

MAJ Chris Foster (Ret), 20 year Marine Corps veteran

Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans, full club endorsement

MAJ Frank Miller Jr. (Ret), combat veteran

Broward County School Board Member Adam Cervera, appointed by Governor DeSantis

Dan Seidel, President of the Broward Jewish Republican Club

Weston City Commissioner Fabio A. Andrade

Weston Mayor Margaret "Peggy" Brown, President of the Florida League of Mayors

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner John C. Herbst, USMC veteran

Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie, Army combat veteran

Pompano Beach City Commissioner Audrey Fesik

Catalina Stubbe, Moms for Liberty national Hispanic outreach leader

Alfie Oakes, owner of Oakes Farms and Seed to Table, Collier County

Apostle Bramnick's endorsement is made in his individual capacity. Ministry and organizational titles are listed for identification purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement by New Wine Ministries or by the Latino Coalition for Israel.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, technology, and healthcare. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Carbonara for Congress