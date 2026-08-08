Retired Marine Corps Major Chris Foster Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress

- Additional video source from Foster: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1We8XyEE-TO1fBNleOfCqcjVkZJ4JxrRq/view?usp=sharing

- A twenty year Marine and veteran business leader backs Carbonara in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Weston, Fla., Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonara for Congress today announced that Major Chris Foster (Ret.), a retired Marine veteran, has endorsed Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Foster served in the Marine Corps for 20 years on active duty, including overseas deployments, and retired at the rank of Major. Foster currently leads Centroid, a service disabled veteran owned small business supporting the U.S. Intelligence Community. His endorsement deepens Carbonara's support among the veterans and military families of the district, where he joins combat veteran MAJ Frank Miller Jr. (Ret.), Marine Corps veteran and Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John C. Herbst, Army combat veteran and Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie, and the national grassroots organization Veterans for America First in backing the campaign.

"In high tempo operations you learn fast who you can count on when everything is on the line, and Michael Carbonara is someone you can count on," said Foster. "He listens to veterans, he understands where the government has fallen short on our care and our benefits, and he has the backbone to do something about it. Veterans do not need more speeches. We need a fighter who keeps his word, and that is Michael."

"Major Foster has dedicated most of his life to this country, and men and women like him are the reason we live free," said Carbonara. "I am honored to have his trust. The veterans of this district have earned more than gratitude. They have earned a government that keeps its promises on health care, on benefits, and on respect, and I will fight for that every single day in Congress."

Foster joins a growing coalition of support for Carbonara that includes LaBelle City Commissioner Hugo Vargas, HUCKPAC for America, Veterans for America First, the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans, MAJ. Frank Miller Jr. (Ret), Broward County School Board Member Adam Cervera, Broward Jewish Republican Club President Dan Seidel, Weston City Commissioner Fabio A. Andrade, Weston Mayor Peggy Brown, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst, Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie, Pompano Beach Commissioner Audrey Fesik, Catalina Stubbe of Moms for Liberty, and Collier County businessman Alfie Oakes.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

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