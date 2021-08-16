Collier Pickard Partners with StarfishETL for Streamlined Data Projects

Through its partnership with StarfishETL, Collier Pickard gains a strategic toolset for migrating customers' CRM solutions and integrating them seamlessly with other supporting software.

"We're delighted to partner with StarfishETL, their experience of over 1000 data migrations using the StarfishETL service brings enormous strength to our capabilities in CRM-to-CRM data migration. We look forward to long and fruitful relationship with StarfishETL." – Alan Joenn, Account Director, Collier Pickard.

"Collier Pickard brings many years of experience to its CRM consultancy approach," says StarfishETL CEO, Sam Biardo. We're delighted to welcome them to our partner network and we look forward to many successful data projects together."

StarfishETL is a low-code/no-code iPaaS (integration as a platform) solution. Continuously recognized by G2 as a leader in high performing, well-supported data integration and migration, StarfishETL uses the power of dynamic iPaaS to connect solutions in the Cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid environments.

Easy-to-configure connectors, accessibility through firewalls, and a range of scripting languages make StarfishETL a highly adaptable solution that is able to perform the complex functions that help businesses thrive.

About StarfishETL

StarfishETL is a feature-rich data migration and integration platform for cloud-to-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployed solutions. The platform has been recognized by various consumer review sites for its excellent user experience and high performance. The scalable platform supports migrations ranging from small to enterprise-sized businesses and is backed by partners across the world. To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit the website at www.starfishetl.com.

