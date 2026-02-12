Colliers Engineering & Design and vialytics Collaborate to Help Clients Modernize Pavement Assessments and Infrastructure Planning

Colliers Engineering & Design's expertise paired with vialytics' AI-powered road and asset insights enables faster data collection, stronger prioritization, and more defensible capital planning.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers Engineering & Design, a leading engineering, architecture, and design firm headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, and vialytics, an AI-powered road and asset management platform, today announced a strategic alliance designed to help municipal and public-sector clients improve how they assess roadway conditions, prioritize maintenance, and plan long-term infrastructure investments.

Municipalities and other clients managing road networks often face limited resources, inconsistent condition data, and time-intensive manual assessment processes. Through this collaboration, Colliers Engineering & Design and vialytics provide clients with a faster, more scalable approach to roadway and asset condition insights—enabling agencies to move from reactive repairs toward proactive, data-driven planning.

Core Benefits of this alliance are:

Predictive Maintenance (The "Fix Before Failure" Model)

High-Accuracy Asset Inventories

Optimized Resource Allocation

Infrastructure Resilience

vialytics' platform uses a smartphone mounted inside a vehicle to collect road imagery as staff or fleet vehicles travel their normal routes. The system applies machine learning and image recognition to identify pavement distresses by type and severity, while also supporting inventory and condition insights for additional infrastructure assets such as traffic signs and stormwater features. The resulting data can be exported and integrated into municipal workflows, including GIS environments, to support reporting, analysis, and long-term planning.

Colliers Engineering & Design leverages these insights to support a wide range of municipal services, including roadway condition assessments, preventative maintenance strategies, capital improvement planning, and broader infrastructure programs such as traffic sign management and stormwater/MS4 documentation.

Together, Colliers Engineering & Design and vialytics aim to help public agencies access actionable insights faster, strengthen funding and budget justification, and build infrastructure programs that can be updated over time—not just assessed once.

About Colliers Engineering & Design

Colliers Engineering & Design has been serving public, municipal, and private clients throughout the U.S. for more than 40 years. Today, the firm delivers a comprehensive range of multidisciplinary engineering, architecture, consulting, and design services nationwide. Its divisions include Buildings, Civil/Site, Geo-Environmental, Governmental, Infrastructure, Project/Program Management, Survey/Geospatial, and Telecom/Utilities.

This integrated, collaborative approach brings professionals together under one roof, enabling clients to access the expertise and resources needed to deliver lasting impact and accelerate success for their organizations and communities. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com or join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X!

About vialytics

vialytics provides AI-powered pavement condition assessments that streamline road evaluations, improve operational efficiency, and support long-term infrastructure planning for public works agencies. Using a smartphone-based data collection approach, vialytics helps municipalities capture current roadway conditions and translate them into actionable insights to prioritize maintenance and communicate infrastructure needs with confidence.

Learn more at www.vialytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

