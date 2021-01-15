Colligo (Olbia Software Inc.) Closes Latest Round of Funding

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colligo (Olbia Software Inc.), a leading provider of collaborative apps for the digital workplace, today announced that it has recently closed a capital raise to continue its mission to help knowledge workers at enterprises everywhere capture and collaborate with content and records more efficiently through its SaaS solutions. The funding will catalyze the company's growth as Colligo looks to capitalize on the massive Microsoft 365 and cloud adoption trend.

This round saw participation from both existing and new investors. Colligo will use the investment to scale its go-to-market and expand its product functionality to meet rising demand for enterprise content services software that enables more efficient and compliant capture of content into Microsoft SharePoint.

"The investments will materially accelerate the rate at which we add to our go-to-market motion and build and deploy the Colligo product suite," said CEO, Tim Brady. "IT leaders face the daily challenge of balancing data and records management imperatives with the ease of access and collaboration that workers expect. We provide easy to use email capture and collaboration solutions to overcome these challenges in the modern workplace, increasing content discoverability while reducing legal and security risk. The ROI for any organization is clear, and the addition of new capital will help us continue this journey and ensure we support our customers for many years to come."

Colligo achieved record cloud revenue in 2020 and saw rapid growth in its cloud and Office 365 solutions. "While the past year has brought challenges to many businesses, it has also created opportunities for us to better help our customers with the shift to remote work and the growing problem of content sprawl and needing to get content into the right place."

Growth in demand for Colligo add-ins is following the adoption surge in Microsoft 365 solutions as global organizations shift to cloud infrastructure to support remote work. In December 2020, Microsoft reported that SharePoint Online (part of the Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suite) had 200 million active users. Microsoft has been in a prime market position to offer organizations the digital capability to support work from home using their cloud solutions and services.

With more than 10 years of SharePoint-centric expertise, Colligo is a leading provider of collaborative apps for the digital workplace, extending Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft 365, and OneDrive for Business with a focus on achieving 100% user adoption. Colligo brings the best of SharePoint into Outlook and everyone's favorite Microsoft 365 apps. Our suite of solutions make email capture, records classification, and SharePoint collaboration simple, including on mobile devices. We also provide SharePoint offline access to remote workers. Colligo is a Charter Member of the Microsoft Content Service Group and is proud to serve mid-sized organizations, Global 500 customers, and respected SharePoint knowledge management and records management partners. Find out more at https://colligo.com.

