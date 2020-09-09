Collin Corporate College to Provide Critical Webinars for Executives

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collin Corporate College is offering an exclusive free webinar series to local C-level and human resources executives to assist them in transitioning employees back into a safe work environment.

Collin Corporate College's Chief Operating Officer Dr. Roger Widmer will host the first topic in the series, "COVID 19 – The Impact on Employee Mental Health," with special guest speaker Michael J. Maxwell, Ph.D., LPC-S, NCC.

There is limited availability for the Zoom webinars, which will be offered on a first come basis. Executives throughout the DFW metroplex are encouraged to register early for this half-hour webinar on the day of their choice.

Thursday, Sept. 24 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 - 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8 - 2 p.m.

The webinar series will be conducted in partnership with Collin College and the following area Chambers of Commerce: Plano, Allen-Fairview, Frisco, Wylie, and Celina. The Original Pancake House DFW and Union Gospel Mission Dallas are sponsors of the first webinar in the series.

For more information or to register for the webinars, visit www.collin.edu/CorporateCollege or call 972.599.3110.

Collin College serves more than 59,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.

