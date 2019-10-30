Collinear Networks Recognized as a Finalist by Questex's Fierce Innovation Awards - Telecom Edition 2019

Winners across 11 different categories will be revealed in the upcoming Innovation Report highlighting the best products, services, and innovations of the year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinear Networks announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in this year's Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceWireless and FierceTelecom. The competition highlights the advances in service and equipment developments unveiled during the past 12 months. Collinear was recognized as a finalist in the category of Next Gen Deployments – Wireless.

Collinear was selected as a finalist for its innovative, industry leading product, the HybridCNX, which is a multi-technology wireless transport link. The HybridCNX enables service providers and enterprises to deliver intelligently managed traffic over a link comprised of both a free-space optics laser and a millimeter-wave radio. The HybridCNX provides ultra-high capacity, up to 20Gbps, to assure that even the most bandwidth hungry 5G solutions can be delivered to more subscribers.

Finalists' applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major telecommunications companies including Verizon, Sprint, Telia Carrier AB, Mobile Ecosystem, Recon Analytics, iGR, Mobile Experts, Inc., and Senza Fili. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: ease of use/ROI, effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, and financial impact. A full list of judges can be found at https://fiercetelecomawards.secure-platform.com/a/page/judges.

Winners will be announced in the 2019 Innovation Report set to publish by FierceWireless on Thursday, November 14th.

Speaking in response to the announcement, Collinear Networks' CEO, Aamir Hussain commented "we are delighted to be recognized by a forum of our peers for advanced innovations that help significantly increase the rate, reach and reliability of any wireless transport network. Our flagship product, recognized by the industry, is helping our customers deliver more capacity to more places."

Collinear's HybridCNX is in deployment and active trials with service providers in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. To learn more about Collinear Networks, visit www.collinear.com.

About Collinear Networks

Collinear Networks provides intelligent wireless systems to the connected world. Collinear applies innovative Free Space Optics (FSO), RF technology, and advanced traffic handling to create connectivity solutions for transforming service provider and enterprise network communications.

