Colling Media Featured on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.

Phoenix Agency Among 15 in Arizona to Earn 'Fastest-Growing in America' Recognition

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a leading advertising agency based in Phoenix, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for the second time. This recognition underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results and innovative solutions for its partners.

"For nearly 40 years, the Inc. 5000 list has been a benchmark for entrepreneurial success, celebrating companies that demonstrate remarkable growth and resilience," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "We are honored to be recognized among such distinguished companies and are grateful to our clients and team for their relentless dedication."

This year, Colling Media is ranked among 15 other Arizona Advertising and Marketing agencies to make the Inc. 5000 list, a recognition underscored by the agency's notable 77% revenue growth over the past three years, reflecting its steady leadership in a competitive industry.

The achievement highlights Colling Media's impressive growth, with over $30 million in media under management in 2023. The agency offers a comprehensive range of services, including Programmatic Media Buying, OTT/CTV, Digital Audio, Paid Social Media, Paid Search (PPC), Email Marketing, Content Marketing, and more.

Doug Campbell, President of Colling Media, added, "This achievement is a testament to our innovative approach and the trust our clients place in us. Our team's dedication and hard work have been instrumental in driving our success, and we are excited to continue pushing boundaries in the advertising industry."

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must have started generating revenue by March 2020, earned at least $100,000 in 2020 and $2 million in 2023, and be a privately held, U.S.-based, independent, for-profit business.

