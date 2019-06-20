Collins Aerospace acknowledged as a top avionics supplier to Airbus

PARIS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems once again ranks among the top avionics suppliers in support of Airbus and its airline customers. The aircraft manufacturer honored Collins Aerospace Avionics in a special ceremony this week at the Paris Air Show. Collins Aerospace is a business unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The award follows a supplier support rating process that gathered feedback on product, service, support and cost from more than 170 Airbus customers around the world.

"It's important to us that Airbus and its airline customers feel confident in our systems," said Steve Timm, president, Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "This award is a testament to the great work carried out by our dedicated customer support team as well as all our employees around the world."

This year marks 12 consecutive years that Collins Aerospace has ranked among the top five Airbus suppliers.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

SOURCE Collins Aerospace

Related Links

http://CollinsAerospace.com

