Collins Aerospace aims to redefine space exploration at first U.S. Department of Commerce International Space Trade Summit

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is working with the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration to launch the space industry's first International Space Trade Summit in Hartford, May 19 - 21. The event, at the Hartford Marriott Downtown, will bring together space agencies and suppliers, large and small, from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom to network and discover new ways of working together to meet the needs of the space industry. Collins Aerospace and United Technologies Corp. are co-sponsors of the event.

Opening remarks will be presented by Dan Burbank, senior technical fellow for Collins Aerospace and retired NASA astronaut, on the importance of working together at an international level for the future of space exploration. Collins Aerospace will display its Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU), known as the space suit, during the summit and several subject matter experts will participate in speaking panels.

The summit will also include a variety of high-profile guest speakers including Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney and Congressman John Larson, as well as key representatives from NASA and multiple international space agencies.

"The future of space exploration will require cooperation across multiple industries, small businesses, primes and OEMs," said Gail Baker, vice president, ISR and Space Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "This summit is an excellent way for aerospace companies to connect and discover how they can be involved in the opportunities available in the space industry."

During the summit, topics will include space commercialization, industry trends and procurement, key priorities for space and how to do business with space agencies. To learn more about the International Space Trade Summit and who can participate visit: https://intltradesummit.com.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.





