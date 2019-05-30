Collins Aerospace celebrates 45-year relationship with Airbus with major nacelle delivery milestones

The relationship with Airbus dates back to the A300, the first Airbus aircraft. The milestones achieved are due to the strong collaboration and hard work from both companies.

"This celebration and the work we do with Airbus goes far beyond Foley today. Teams across our worldwide sites are working with pride and commitment to provide on-time delivery and quality, and ensure that our relationship with Airbus remains strong for years to come," said Jim Pollock, Collins Aerospace Vice President of Airbus Programs. "We're now integrating A320neo engines with our advanced nacelle systems on three continents and continuing to introduce new manufacturing innovations -- such as robotic painting systems and advanced fastening tools -- to meet the increasing global demand for air travel."

In support of the Airbus A320neo program, Collins has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to expand manufacturing capacity at six global sites.

Collins Aerospace's innovative nacelle system for the Airbus A320neo is performing with 99.99% percent dispatch reliability. There are currently more than 750 Collins nacelles operating on A320neo aircraft with 32 airlines.

"In more than a million fleet hours since the A320neo's entry into service, there have been less than 10 delays and zero cancellations associated with the Collins nacelle," said Pollock. "This type of reliability is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the program, engineering, and airline support teams."

