Collins Aerospace kicks off Redefining Futures Corporate Social Responsibility program with $3.6 million commitment to FIRST
- Enhanced approach to inspire youth, invest in workforce development and strengthen communities
Oct 28, 2019, 09:00 ET
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new "Redefining Futures" Corporate Social Responsibility program, Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), has committed $3.6 million over three years to FIRST, a global youth-serving nonprofit advancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. A 20-percent increase in Collins Aerospace's investment in the FIRST program from previous years, the additional funding will help introduce even more kids around the world to the opportunities available through FIRST.
"As the Co-Chairman of the FIRST board of directors, I've witnessed how showing kids the fun side of engineering and technology can change their lives and give them a new way of thinking about their future," said Collins Aerospace CEO Kelly Ortberg. "By investing in programs like FIRST, we hope to enhance diversity in the future workforce and help inspire the next wave of engineers and innovators that will redefine aerospace."
The investment in the FIRST program kicks off Collins Aerospace's Redefining Futures platform. Through intentional efforts to address some of the most pressing issues in the industry and society, the company will focus on three main strategies:
- Engaging and inspiring youth, with emphasis on improving the under-representation of girls and minorities, to enter STEM fields
- Developing and expanding skills of current and future workforces
- Strengthening the global communities where Collins Aerospace does business
"With more than 70,000 employees around the world, Collins Aerospace is uniquely positioned to drive positive change where it matters most by aligning our efforts across all areas of the company," said Carrie Reeder, director, Corporate Social Responsibility for Collins Aerospace. "Working alongside our customers and non-profit partners, we're rallying behind a common cause to shape a better future for our company, for our communities and for generations to come."
To learn more about Collins Aerospace's Redefining Futures program, visit: https://www.collinsaerospace.com/who-we-are/redefining-futures
About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.
About United Technologies Corporation
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.
