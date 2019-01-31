Collins Aerospace to host more than 1,000 female students globally for 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day'

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During Engineers Week from Feb. 17 - 23, Collins Aerospace will host over 1,000 female students across the globe in support of 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day', a growing movement to inspire the next generation of female engineers. There are 21 Collins Aerospace locations participating in the day's events to support the company's commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. Collins Aerospace is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, engineering activities that students will experience include building a prosthetic arm for a child in need, learning how circuits work, flying a drone and learning how to defend a system from cyberattacks. In Charlotte, North Carolina, students will hear from four female leaders at Collins Aerospace, including one former astronaut, about their careers in engineering. And in Chula Vista, California, a group of students will get up close to a nacelle to learn how it works and get to know what it takes to support its development and entry into service. These are some of the activities that will give young female students a first-hand look at how engineering careers can impact and improve our world.

"We know that girls' interest in STEM peaks at about age 11 but then falls off once they enter into high school," said Carrie Reeder, director, Corporate Social Responsibility for Collins Aerospace. "Events such as Introduce a Girl to Engineering are critical to keeping these girls engaged, many of whom are destined to be our next great innovators."

The Collins Aerospace locations hosting events include:

Annapolis, Maryland

Bellevue, Iowa

Bengaluru, India

Burnsville, Minnesota

Carlsbad, California

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chula Vista, California

Decorah, Iowa

Houston, Texas

Hyderabad, India

Manchester, Iowa

Melbourne, Florida

Portland, Oregon

Richardson, Texas

Rockford, Illinois

Sterling, Virginia

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Windsor Locks, Connecticut

By engaging its 70,000 employees to serve as mentors and program volunteers in local communities, Collins Aerospace is positioned to make a positive impact on students' interest in the exciting careers available in STEM for years to come.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

SOURCE Collins Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.CollinsAerospace.com

