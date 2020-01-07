Collins Aerospace to provide FAA with cost-effective, highly realistic training device for scientific research on pilot use of head-up display systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a Head-Up Display (HUD) Virtual-Reality (VR) training device from Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), to be used in scientific research in areas such as pilot-HUD interface, pilot performance and crew workload.

The HUD VR trainer provides a unique out-of-the-window view of what a pilot would actually see when flying with a HUD that uses Collins Aerospace's Head-up Guidance System (HGS) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS). The design of this VR device provides the FAA scientists a great deal of flexibility, efficiency and effectiveness in conducting research in the domain of advanced vision systems on HUDs.

"The HUD VR system provides increased access to training, helping pilots get as much time as they need using a HUD on approaches and landing in difficult conditions," said Nick Gibbs, vice president and general manager, Simulation and Training Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "Our trainer can significantly reduce the length of time it takes for a pilot to become familiar with this technology, making them more productive once they enter the full-flight simulator or live flight."

Collins Aerospace is an industry-leader in providing HGS and EVS technologies to a variety of business, commercial and military aircraft operators. The technologies add an improved level of safety and confidence when flying at night, low visibility or adverse weather conditions. HGS and EVS can also help improve military mission success with aircraft such as the C-130J, helping aircrews more accurately see drop zones, runways or other targets regardless of the conditions.

