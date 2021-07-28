Collins Aerospace to support IATA Travel Pass

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July, 28 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help passengers manage their testing requirements, governments safely re-open their borders, and restart international air travel, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, is teaming with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to support its Travel Pass digital health platform. IATA's Travel Pass enables passengers to store, share and manage verified test results and information that may be needed for travel to other countries.

Collins Aerospace will help integrate IATA's Travel Pass platform into airlines' passenger management systems using the company's TransAction™ solution, which allows passenger data to be safely and securely exchanged between airlines and the IATA Travel Pass mobile app. TransAction is already in use by airlines around the world to share passenger travel information.

"More than half of the world's borders have some kind of travel restriction in place, but we see the deployment of vaccinations and enhanced testing measures as positive steps toward restoring passenger confidence in airline travel," said LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager of Information Management Services and head of Collins Aerospace's Redefining Air Travel task force. "With the use of Collins Aerospace's technology, Travel Pass will verify the secure flow of necessary information to give governments the confidence to reopen their borders."

"The industry restart is becoming a reality supported by IATA Travel Pass. Collins has embraced the solution and is helping airlines to accelerate its adoption by providing a tool to seamlessly and securely integrate airlines' passenger management systems with Travel Pass to enable travelers to upload their flight details into the app," said Nick Careen, IATA senior vice president for Operations, Safety and Security.

More than 60 airlines have already signed up to use IATA's Travel Pass system, which is already live. For a list of participating airlines announced publicly and instructions on using the Travel Pass mobile applications, visit www.iata.org/en/programs/passenger/travel-pass/.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

