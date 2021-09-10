Collins Aerospace unveils Lilac-UV, a new sanitizing light solution for aircraft interiors

Lilac-UV emits a slight violet light that disinfects surfaces in seconds to minutes, depending on lamp configuration and specific pathogen. Lilac-UV can be applied in lavatories, galleys, flight decks, cargo bays and throughout the cabin, and can be set for scheduled cleanings or manual applications during or between flights. The sanitizing light, combined with other hygienic measures taken onboard aircraft, gives added peace of mind and protection to passengers while also reducing aircraft downtime for manual cleaning.

Lilac-UV uses technology developed by The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) as part of a licensing agreement granting Collins the ability to build on Boeing's UV technology for in-flight operation.

"At the heart of this project is the desire to continue to build the public's trust and confidence in air travel as passengers return to the skies," said Cynthia Muklevicz, vice president of business development for Collins Aerospace. "Collins and Boeing share the common goal to redefine air travel, a commitment to collaboration and the technical research and development expertise to bring this game-changing, hygienic technology to market for the benefit of air-travelers around the world."

The new Collins-developed sanitizing lighting system operates with an intelligent dosage controller – for scheduled cleanings and manual treatments – and an occupancy detector for enclosed spaces, like an airplane lavatory.

"Our design allows for installation anywhere in the cabin with minimal or no hardware design changes, enabling users to switch to a higher power lamp or change the number of lamps based on application," said Bridget Sheriff, vice president of engineering at Collins Aerospace. "The intelligent controller automatically adjusts to manage power consumption and offers scientifically proven disinfection of spaces during and between flights."

A finalist for the 2021 Crystal Cabin Award in the "Clean & Safe Air Travel" category, the Lilac-UV sanitizing system will be available for new cabins or retrofittable to existing interior spaces.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

Related Links

http://www.CollinsAerospace.com

