Collins Builders kicks off exclusive waterfront community, The Cove at Isle of Palms

"The Cove at Isle of Palms is one of the most exciting projects I've had the blessing to be a part of," said Collins Builders owner Ashley Collins. "This neighborhood represents the last available waterview homesites in the area and a fleeting chance to live in such an exclusive area of Jacksonville. We are proud to be able to offer clients the opportunity to build their dream home on the water."

Coastal-style homes (2800-square feet and up) in The Cove at Isle of Palms will begin at $1.2 million. Homesites are currently selling and a waiting list will be created based on demand.

Construction is projected to begin summer 2021.

For more information on joining The Cove at Isle of Palms community, please contact Tim Calderala at 904.575.0400 or visit collinsbuilders.net/the-cove .

About Collins Builders | collinsbuilders.net

For more than 17 years, Collins Builders has been associated with faith, family and fine homebuilding. Our entire team at Collins Builders in Jacksonville, Fla. has a passion for creating and constructing luxury homes on your land, and we are guided by our sense of service to our clients and trade partners in every aspect of what we do. We specialize in new luxury home construction throughout Northeast Florida, including Jacksonville, the Beaches, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, Fernandina, Amelia Island and St. Johns County.

SOURCE Collins Builders