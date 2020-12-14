Collins Builders launches new web presence for enhanced customer experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to better serve their clients - and potential clients - Collins Builders, a luxury home builder in Jacksonville, has launched a new, highly-interactive website, www.collinsbuilders.net . The feature-rich site now boasts myriad resources curated to inspire anyone looking to build a new home in Northeast Florida.

"Many purchases start online and we wanted to create a digital experience that serves as a resource in such a large investment decision," said Ashley Collins, owner of Collins Builders. "Our new site gives people the information and ideas to help build their dream home. There is inspiration from floorplans all the way to finishing touches available."

The new collinsbuilders.net has a revamped floor plan gallery that enables users to search designs by name, style, size and room count. Beyond the standard 2D drawings, there is a new technology program with VR capabilities available on the site. The VR allows visitors to see 3D renderings of the inside and outside of their new home. There are also photo galleries and matterport tours to really get the feel of the floor plan and home.

Floor plans are just the starting point though for a client's inspiration. The 19 customizable floor plans on the site are just the beginning.

"If you are interested in building a fully custom home," said Collins, "our talented architectural design team can build your dream home from scratch. There's a page dedicated to the custom- build process that showcases turning an idea into a dream home reality. There's also a feature on the site allowing you to see similar floor plans to the ones you love. You can 'Favorite' your most loved floor plans and access them whenever you'd like or share them on social media."

About Collins Builders | collinsbuilders.net

For more than 17 years, Collins Builders has been associated with faith, family and fine homebuilding. Our entire team at Collins Builders in Jacksonville, Fla. has a passion for creating and constructing luxury homes on your land, and we are guided by our sense of service to our clients and trade partners in every aspect of what we do. We specialize in new luxury home construction throughout Northeast Florida, including Jacksonville, the Beaches, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, Fernandina, Amelia Island and St. Johns County.

