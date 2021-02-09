Collins Builders Snags Impressive Haul at 2020 LAUREL Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday was a big day for Collins Builders , Northeast Florida's premier luxury homebuilder, as the company's efforts last year earned them six 2020 LAUREL Awards at a ceremony at the Sawgrass Marriott Hotel in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The LAUREL Awards are the highest accolades given by the Northeast Florida Builders Association Sales and Marketing Council, the Custom Builders and Remodelers Council, and the Professional Women in Building Council. These Awards showcase achievements in the home building industry, as well as recognize those who excel in sales, merchandising and marketing in the Northeast Florida building and real estate community. Collins Builders was a two-time winner in 2019.

Collins Builders 2020 LAUREL Awards include:

Best design center

Best single-family home 3,001 to 3500 square feet

Best one-of-a-kind custom home under 2500 square feet

Best one-of-kind custom home 3501 to 5000 square feet

Best on-site agent representing a builder (partnership or team)

Builder sales team of the year

The best design center award is based on "theme, function, display concept, creativity, and design used in the space, as well as quality of product presentation." The single-family and one-of-a-kind custom home awards are judged by "overall exterior and interior architecture, design appeal, function and creative use of interior space and creative integration of plan design as it relates to its target market and sales success."

"The LAUREL Awards are a Jacksonville tradition and to be recognized among the best in our community is truly an honor and a blessing," said Ashley Collins, owner of Collins Builders. "Recognitions like this are proof that the team here is committed to customer service and providing the best building experience possible to our clients."

