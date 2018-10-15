Collins Dental Gearing Up For Free Dental Day In Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FH Collins III, DDS and his team at Collins Dental in Winter Springs are preparing to host their sixth annual Smiles From The Heart event, which provides FREE dental care to members of the community who may have fallen on hard times. Full event details can be found at http://CollinsDentalCare.com/Smiles.

On Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 9 a.m, Collins Dental will open their doors at 5744 Canton Cove, Winter Springs, FL 32708, and provide one of the three following services to each person:

Simple Extraction

Filling

Simple Cleaning

Dr. Collins invites members of the community who are unable to afford dental services to line up early for an opportunity to receive one of the provided dental services entirely FREE of charge. Patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis, and the event will end at 3 p.m. Services are limited to the first 100 patients.

The Collins Dental Team is also accepting volunteer musicians of all ages and experience level to entertain the crowd. Interested musicians should call the office to inquire. Jeremiah's Italian Ice and Orlando-based food truck Box On The Road will be on site with complimentary food and drinks for patients.

Pablo Martinez, DMD of Orlando Oral & Facial Surgery, will join F.H. Collins III, DDS, Ross Reiter, DMD, Monica Azer, DMD, and the Collins Dental team for the day, and they will work together to provide treatment to as many patients as possible.

To date, Collins Dental has served over 250 patients and provided over $350,000 of free treatment through the previous Smiles From The Heart events.

"There are so many families facing challenging times," said Collins. "Volunteering is a core value of our team and makes a positive impact on us and our community. Reaching out to those in need is what Smiles from the Heart is all about."

For those who wish to arrive prepared, required paperwork, as well as more information about the event, can be found on their website at www.CollinsDentalCare.com/Smiles . To discuss the details of the day, or ask a question, interested parties can call (407) 699-9831, or email the team at info@collinsdentalcare.com .

