Collins Elbit Vision Systems delivers 3,000th F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System to the Joint Strike Fighter

Delivery achieves significant partnership milestone

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS) – a joint venture between Collins Aerospace, and Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) – announced today that it has delivered the 3,000th F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display Systems (HMDS) to the Joint Strike Fighter. Collins Aerospace is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Collins Elbit Vision Systems F-35 Gen III HMDS is the world’s most advanced helmet-mounted display system and provides pilots in combat zones unmatched situational awareness.

The F-35 Gen III HMDS is the world's most advanced helmet-mounted display system. Its next-generation user interface serves as a pilot's primary display system, providing them with intuitive access to vital flight, tactical and sensor information day or night.

"CEVS has developed and delivered next-generation solutions that have kept pilots safe and battle ready for nearly 30 years," said Collins Aerospace's Daniel Karl, co-general manager of CEVS. "The HMDS offers pilots in combat zones unmatched situational awareness, giving them the vital information they need to make decisions faster. Our team in Wilsonville, Oregon, is proud to have helped lead the development and manufacturing of this technology for our warfighters, which will help them win the future fight."

With the 3,000th delivery, CEVS has provided over 20,000 systems to warfighters and have logged more than 1 million flight hours on 40 different fighter aircraft platforms.

This milestone comes five months after CEVS unveiled Zero-G HMDS+ for 6th generation fighter aircraft.

"Zero-G – the newest generation of our HMDS – is the lightest, most capable and safest helmet mounted display system ever developed," said Elbit America's Jeff Hobert, co-general manager of CEVS. "It was designed for next-generation fighter aircraft platforms and can also support 4th and 5th generation aircraft."

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the U.S., Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on, LinkedIn and Instagram.

