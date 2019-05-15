Collinson Continues Medical Assistance Expansion With Aspen Medical Partnership

LONDON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson, an expert in global traveller assistance, has further enhanced its medical assistance capability through a partnership with Aspen Medical, an Australian-owned global healthcare leader providing remote medical solutions across a range of sectors.

Aspen Medical provides innovative and tailored healthcare services, from the provision of a single paramedic to a full spectrum solution involving a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals. Further services include, ambulances, medical facilities, equipment, consumables, pharmacy products and aero-medical evacuation services (AME), including the company's own strategically-positioned clinics and aviation assets.

Often working in locations that are remote, challenging or under-resourced, its multi award-winning solutions provide clients with world-class healthcare services in any setting. The partnership will enable Collinson to extend its assistance reach and help customers to access quality medical services in locations where existing medical infrastructure is lacking. By augmenting Aspen Medical's ground-level capability with the wider Collinson global medical and evacuation network and its 24/7 always-on medical and security operations centres, the partnership will create a fully comprehensive assistance service for complex international deployments.

Aspen Medical's services also include managing environmental and public health projects, medical training and consultancy, providing occupational health and supporting major sporting events and conferences that need dedicated clinical support.

Scott Sunderman, Head of Assistance at Collinson, commented: "Aspen Medical is renowned for its high-profile contracts with defence, mining, oil and gas, government and humanitarian organisations. From running trauma hospitals in Mosul, Iraq, for the WHO or staffing and managing a UN facility for its personnel in Somalia, through to supporting the UK, US, Australian and New Zealand governments on the construction and management of Ebola Treatment facilities in Sierra Leone and Liberia, our partnership with Aspen Medical truly gives us a global healthcare reach and access to expertise unparalleled in the market.

"This experience will be vital as we broaden our global medical assistance and travel risk management services to ensure clients have the best possible protection, wherever they may be located."

This strategic alliance further enhances Collinson's new 24/7/365 integrated travel risk management solution in partnership with global risk and security consultancy, Drum Cussac, as well as the appointment of its new Global Medical Director, Simon Worrell.

Glenn Keys, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Aspen Medical, said: "Collinson is recognised globally for providing an exceptional medical assistance service. This partnership with Collinson further develops Aspen Medical's global capability with an integrated travel risk management solution. When combined with Drum Cussac's expertise, their global assistance App, security alerts, location tracking and monitoring, together we are delivering a very powerful new capability in the market for those seeking assistance in times of need."

Editors notes:

Collinson is one of the largest independent medical assistance companies with more than 35 years' experience. Its assistance platforms in the UK, Ireland and South Africa provide services 24/7/365 to a number of insurance markets and corporate entities. Collinson receives over 1.2 million calls from customers around the world and conducts over 3,000 repatriations and evacuations annually.

Our 24/7/365 global resources and expertise provide a comprehensive suite of travel risk services for mobile employees that help organisations manage their duty of care towards staff that operate away from their home country. Whether you require a full travel risk management programme for your employees, a customised assistance solution, crisis management planning or specific analysis and support for remote site operations, Collinson can build a solution that enables you to protect your most valuable assets, as well as protecting your organisational risk.

Clients include Air France KLM, American Express, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Diners Club, Easy Jet, Mastercard, Saga, RSA, Visa and Vhi.

Aspen Medical is an Australian-owned, multi-award winning, global provider of innovative healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in the Defence, Mining, Oil and Gas, Government and Humanitarian sectors. We are a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under-resourced.

We offer our clients a tailored and flexible service wherever it is needed - from a single paramedic to a full-spectrum solution involving a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, ambulances, medical facilities, equipment, consumables, pharmacy products, procedures, mobile health and surgical solutions and aero-medical evacuation services including the company's own aviation assets.

Our competitive advantage lies in superior project management and the quality of our team. We pride ourselves on a customer-centric approach and a 'can do' attitude. Today, we operate across Australia, the Pacific, the US, Europe, Africa and the Gulf Region and we employ more than 2,000 dedicated, experienced and highly-trained professionals.

