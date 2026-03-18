Collision Engineering Career Alliance Awarded U.S. Department of Labor National Apprenticeship Guidelines

New Standards Support High-Quality Collision Engineering Training in Partnership with Colleges Across the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collision Engineering Career Alliance (Collision Engineering) is honored to announce the U.S. Department of Labor's recognition of its apprenticeship model as the standard for training and certifying collision engineering technicians.

Collision Engineering aims to break down barriers so more students in more communities can pursue rewarding career opportunities in collision repair. Collision Engineering students benefit from an immersive two-year associate degree program designed around a hybrid, work-based learning model.

Approval of these guidelines advances Collision Engineering's mission to address increasing demand for a highly skilled collision repair workforce by bringing together education and industry to transform how collision repair technicians are trained and retained. The National Guidelines for Apprenticeship Standards (NGS) certification is a model for developing local programs that meet all regulatory requirements under federal law with the Office of Apprenticeship.

"The Department of Labor's approval of our National Guidelines for Apprenticeship Standards is a defining moment for Collision Engineering," said John Helterbrand, national program director of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. "It validates the work we have done to align education and industry, and it ensures students and employers alike can access a pathway that is nationally recognized and sustainable for the future. This is how we build the next generation of our workforce."

Collision Engineering students benefit from an immersive two-year associate degree program designed around a hybrid, work-based learning model. Students rotate every eight weeks between classroom instruction and paid apprenticeships at qualified collision repair facilities, graduating with the skills needed to advance their careers. With this award, graduates also earn a nationally recognized Collision Engineering Technician Certificate from the U.S. Department Labor.

"Our program, which is creating the next generation of highly skilled collision repair professionals, thrives due to solid industry partnerships with others who are committed to strengthening the future of collision repair," said Mary Mahoney, President of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. "These standards will provide communities across the country a pathway to expand and elevate collision engineering training for colleges, students and employers, helping to ensure long-term program sustainability."

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance is active at partner schools across the country including College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska; Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina; North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota; and El Camino College in Torrance, California.

Together with partners in collision repair, automotive, insurance and education, Collision Engineering aims to break down barriers so more students in more communities can pursue rewarding opportunities. Donations help expand reach to additional schools nationwide, recruit future talent, and provide crucial support for student certifications, assessments, tuition reimbursement and other quality-of-life needs. Those interested in supporting the next generation of collision engineering professionals can learn more and make a tax-deductible donation at www.beacollisionengineer.com/donation.

About the Collision Engineering Career Alliance

With foundational support provided by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, the Collision Engineering Career Alliance is an industry catalyst for addressing the ongoing technician shortage in collision repair. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization works to unite industry and education, remove barriers and foster sustainable pathways to rewarding collision repair careers. Through philanthropic contributions and an innovative, holistic training approach, the Collision Engineering Career Alliance empowers schools across the U.S. to recruit, support and equip students for the future of vehicle repair through industry-defined courses, certifications and hands-on training that enables them to build their knowledge while accelerating their careers.

SOURCE Collision Engineering Career Alliance