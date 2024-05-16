Collision Engineering Program Expands in the Southeast With New Partner

Sandhills Community College will Offer Industry-Leading Collision Engineering Program to Improve Talent Pipeline

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Mobility, through the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, today announced Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina, will offer the innovative Collision Engineering program as part of its existing Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology program.

Partnering with schools across the country, the Collision Engineering program aims to help fill the more than 110,000 collision technician job openings expected through 2027. Founded by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, the program is designed in collaboration with the automotive industry and educational institutions to facilitate lifelong learning for the future leaders of collision repair. Through a defined two-year apprenticeship model, students receive real-world experience by working alongside industry experts while also earning their associate degree. This unique model provides students the opportunity to earn an income while completing their training.

"We always want the best for our students, and the opportunities the Collision Engineering program offers are unmatched," said Brian Garner, Sandhills Transportation Department chair and instructor. "The program's unique model will offer eight weeks in class, then eight weeks at a paid apprenticeship with a local employer, putting the skills learned in the classroom to work. This will help change students' lives with a great start to a great career in the automotive collision industry."

Sandhills is the first college in the Southeast to offer the program. The Collision Engineering program is also available at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois and Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska.

"We look forward to expanding the reach of our program in North Carolina to streamline industry advancements within local communities across the U.S.," said John Helterbrand, Collision Engineering National Program Director. "Our approach is to address the talent shortage regionally, starting with the colleges we serve, with the aim of improving training methods by bringing the industry and educational institutions together through a collaborative partnership."

The Collision Engineering program's unique two-year apprenticeship model not only increases the number of qualified technicians to address the ongoing industry technician shortage and skills gap, but also offers advanced education and ever-expanding career opportunities for participating students.

"As a leading provider of mobility solutions, Enterprise Mobility recognizes the need to fill tens of thousands of jobs at collision repair businesses due to the ongoing technician shortage and skills gap," said Enterprise Mobility Vice President Mary Mahoney. "As the program expands, we continue to work closely with industry partners to ensure our training meets the latest trends and advancements of today's vehicles, enhances students' education and career prospects, and opens doors for them faster."

Sandhills' Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology program is currently accepting applications for the first cohort of Collision Engineering students, with classes beginning later this year. For more information regarding the program, visit www.beacollisionengineer.com or contact Brian Garner at [email protected].

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.3 million vehicles through an integrated network of nearly 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

About the Collision Engineering Program

The Collision Engineering program is an immersive apprenticeship training model aimed at developing a new generation of highly skilled, motivated and passionate collision repair professionals. Partnering with schools across the country, the Collision Engineering program facilitates an innovative and holistic training approach that brings together industry and education to provide sustainable pathways to rewarding careers in the industry. Participants in the Collision Engineering program benefit from a combination of industry-defined courses, certifications and hands-on training that enables them to build their knowledge while accelerating their careers.

About Sandhills Community College

Chartered in 1963, Sandhills Community College (SCC) is a member of the North Carolina Community College System. As the first comprehensive community college in North Carolina and the first to offer a college transfer program, Sandhills is committed to providing excellence in education, professional development and community engagement. Offering diverse programs and courses, SCC is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our students and community. Whether pursuing a degree, earning a credential or certification, or exploring personal interests, Sandhills Community College stands as a cornerstone of educational opportunity.

