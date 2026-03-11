COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CollPlant

Mar 11, 2026, 08:00 ET

REHOVOT, Israel, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products based on its non-animal-derived collagen for medical aesthetics and tissue regeneration, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year of 2025 on Thursday, March 26, 2026, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company ushering in a new era of medical solutions with a focus on medical aesthetics and 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant-based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing.

In 2021, CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.

For more information about CollPlant, visit http://www.collplant.com

Contacts

CollPlant:                                                                           
Eran Rotem                                                                         
Deputy CEO & CFO                                                                     
Tel: +972-73-2325600                                                       
Email: [email protected]             

