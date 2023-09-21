CollPlant Biotechnologies Joins the United Nations Global Compact, The World's Largest Corporate Sustainability Initiative

- As a new participant, the Company strengthens its commitment to operate sustainably and transition the regenerative and aesthetics medicine industry to sustainable alternatives -

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products based on its non-animal-derived collagen for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest initiative for sustainable and responsible corporate governance. As a new member of this voluntary leadership platform, CollPlant strengthens its commitment to operate sustainably as it is also producing sustainable alternatives to the regenerative and aesthetics medicine products and technologies that currently exist.

"CollPlant's operational principles, as well as its development programs, reflect the Company's sustainability mindset and broader mission of supporting and producing sustainable alternatives in the regenerative and aesthetics medicine industry," commented Yehiel Tal, CEO of CollPlant. "The UN Global Compact is a leading, global-focused framework for elevating optimal Environmental, Social and Governmental (ESG) practices. We are honored to be a participant and join in the global effort to set worldwide standards and practices. We look forward to joining together with other sustainably minded companies around the world to further advance our shared goals of operating in an environmentally and socially conscious manner, as we also enact our sustainable values into practice by developing alternatives to animal tissue harvesting and animal testing for drug development."

About the UN Global Compact Initiative

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 23,000 companies and 4,000 non-business signatories based in over 166 countries and more than 62 Local Networks. In addition to their commitment to The Ten Principles, which focus on areas like human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, UN Global Compact Participants also take action to further Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

In 2021 CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.

For more information about CollPlant, visit http://www.collplant.com.

