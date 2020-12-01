CollPlant Biotechnologies Reports Third Quarter (Q3) 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant (NASDAQ: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on the Company's business developments. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below.

3D printed soft tissue implant, including blood vessels

CollPlant reported revenues of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 511% increase from the $679,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with $5.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. Comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2020 was $703,000 on a GAAP basis, or adjusted comprehensive income of $1.1 million, on a non-GAAP basis.

"We are very pleased with the progress of our collaboration with United Therapeutics which started with lungs and is now expanding to cover kidneys, a second lifesaving organ. The $3 million payment for the option exercise which contributed to our profitability in the third quarter of 2020 is part of a larger agreement signed in October 2018 that includes upfront and milestone payments plus royalties," stated Yehiel Tal, CollPlant's Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue to advance our medical aesthetics line with next-generation, regenerative, photocurable dermal fillers which we believe will yield skin rejuvenation inclusive of the ability to inject into deep wrinkles, as well as other key attributes. During the third quarter of 2020 we shared updates on our photocurable dermal fillers and on our breast implant product pipeline, at the exclusive Science of Aging Virtual Symposium 2020."

"Furthermore, we are moving forward with a development program of an antiviral agent for the potential treatment of COVID-19. We got promising preclinical data showing our platform technology significantly inhibited avian coronavirus infectivity. The data indicated our formulation that is comprised of rhCollagen imbedded with silver nanoparticles (AgNP), targets viral load in COVID-19 patients, thereby potentially assisting the body's immune system to combat viral infection, reduce transmission rates between people, and ultimately reduce the percentage of patients who need to be treated in critical care settings," Mr. Tal concluded.

Financial Results

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on U.S. GAAP basis ("GAAP")

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by 511% to $4.1 million, compared to $679,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Revenues were derived mainly from sales of CollPlant's BioInk for the development of 3D bioprinting of human organs, the exercise of an option by United Therapeutics for licensing CollPlant technology to print kidneys, and from sales of rhCollagen for medical aesthetics product development.

Cost of revenue was $1.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 123% compared to $645,000 in the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily related to royalties payments to the Israel Innovation Authority on revenue from licensing CollPlant's technology to United Therapeutics for printing of kidneys.

The Company's gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $2.7 million to $2.7 million, or 65% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $34,000, or 5% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.0 million, an increase of 11% compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily related to share-based compensation expenses for options grant.

Operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $734,000, compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Financial expense, net for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $31,000 compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Financial expense in the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 mainly derived from non-cash exchange differences of operating lease liabilities under ASC 842, and re-evaluation of financial instruments.

Comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2020 was $703,000, or $0.10 per share, compared to a comprehensive loss of $3.2 million, or $0.68 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Cash used in operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.9 million compared to $4.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.0 million.

Cash used in investing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $378,000 compared to $1.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to costs incurred in the establishment in 2019 of CollPlant's new HQ and R&D center in Rehovot, Israel.

Cash provided by financing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.5 million, of which $4.4 million are attributable to proceeds from issuance of shares in a private placement in February 2020. Cash provided in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 by financing activities amounted to $5.4 million, and are attributed to proceeds from funding in September 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Non-U.S. GAAP Basis ("non-GAAP")

On a non-GAAP basis, the operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.6 million, a decrease of $106,000 compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to comprehensive loss of $1.8 million, or $0.38 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP measures exclude certain non-cash expenses. The table on page 10 includes a reconciliation of the Company's GAAP results to non-GAAP results. The reconciliation reflects non-cash expenses in the amount of $397,000 with respect to (i) change in fair value of financial instruments, (ii) share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants and (iii) change of operating lease accounts, including related financial expenses.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures for operating costs and expenses, operating loss, comprehensive loss and basic and diluted comprehensive loss per share that exclude the effects of non-cash expense for fair market value attributed to change in fair value of financial instruments, share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants, and change in operating lease accounts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance that enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate the Company's operating costs, comprehensive loss and loss per share, and to compare them to historical Company results.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when operating and evaluating the Company's business internally and therefore decided to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table on page 10 in this press release. This accompanying table on page 10 has more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

The Company's consolidated financial results as of, and for the nine months ended, September 30, 2020 are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Our products are based on our rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Our products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics and organ manufacturing, and, we believe, are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

Our flagship rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs. In October 2018, we entered into a licensing agreement with United Therapeutics, whereby United Therapeutics is using CollPlant's BioInks in the manufacture of 3D bioprinted lungs for transplant in humans.

For more information about CollPlant, visit http://www.collplant.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to CollPlant's objectives plans and strategies, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that CollPlant intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Nine months ended

September 30



Three months ended

September 30





2020



2019



2020



2019





U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



































Revenue from product sales

$ 1,669



$ 1,589



$ 441



$ 541

Revenue from Licensing



3,600





-





3,600





-

Revenue from service



311





290





107





138

Total Revenue



5,580





1,879





4,148





679

Cost of Revenue



2,664





1,528





1,441





645

Gross Profit



2,916





351





2,707





34



































Operating expenses:































Research and development, net



2,733





2,934





921





1,078

General, administrative and marketing



3,069





2,452





1,052





703

Total operating profit (loss)



(2,886)





(5,035)





734





(1,747)

Financial income



17





-





-





-

Financial expenses



(8)





(1,349)





(11)





(1,391)

Exchange differences



8





(281)





(20)





(39)

Financial income (expenses), net



17





(1,630)





(31)





(1,430)

Profit (loss) for the period

$ (2,869)



$ (6,665)



$ 703



$ (3,177)

Basic profit (loss) per ordinary share

$ (0.42)



$ (1.43)



$ 0.10



$ (0.68)

Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share

$ (0.42)



$ (1.43)



$ 0.07



$ (0.68)

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding



6,861,045





4,661,204





6,962,831





4,661,874



COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,036



$ 3,791

Trade receivables



891





79

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



550





270

Restricted deposit



12





12

Inventory



967





888

Total current assets



7,456





5,040

Non-current assets:















Restricted deposit



169





168

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,938





3,215

Property and equipment, net



2,167





2,329

Intangible assets



46





-

Total non-current assets



5,320





5,712

Total assets

$ 12,776



$ 10,752



COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019

Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Loan

$ 6



$ 24

Accounts payable:















Trade payables



580





833

Accrued liabilities and other



1,647





1,203

Operating lease liabilities



420





455

Deferred revenues



317





942

Total current liabilities



2,970





3,457

Non-current liabilities:















Derivatives



52





68

Operating lease liabilities



2,879





3,139

Total non-current liabilities



2,931





3,207

Total liabilities



5,901





6,664



















Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholders' Equity:















Ordinary shares, NIS 1.5 par value - authorized: 30,000,000 ordinary

shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; issued

and outstanding: 6,572,753 and 5,670,829 ordinary shares as of

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



2,759





2,368

Additional paid in capital and warrants



75,214





69,949

Currency translation differences



(969)





(969)

Accumulated deficit



(70,129)





(67,260)

Total shareholders' equity



6,875





4,088

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,776



$ 10,752



COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine months ended

September 30,





2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net cash used in operations (see Appendix A)

$ (2,854)



$ (4,064)

Net cash used in operating activities



(2,854)





(4,064)

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(332)





(1,154)

Purchase of intangible assets



(46)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(378)





(1,154)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of shares and convertible loan, net



4,400





5,440

Exercise of options into shares



89





7

Loan paid



(18)





(14)

Payments made for equipment on financing terms



-





(17)

Net cash provided by financing activities



4,471





5,416

Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits



1,239





198

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits at the beginning of the period



3,971





5,663

Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits



7





58

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits at the end of the period

$ 5,217



$ 5,919



COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD. APPENDICES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine months ended

September 30,





2020



2019

Appendix to the statement of cash flows











A. Net cash used in operations:











Loss

$ (2,869)



$ (6,665)

Adjustments for:















Depreciation



494





370

Share-based compensation to employees and consultants



1,167





647

Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents



(7)





(58)

Financial (income) expenses related to financial instruments



(16)





1,381

Net change of operating lease accounts



(18)





363







(1,249)





(3,962)

Changes in operating asset and liability items:















Decrease (increase) in trade receivables



(812)





289

Increase in inventory



(79)





(18)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables (including long-term receivables)



(280)





22

Increase (decrease) in trade payables (including long-term payables)



(253)





161

Increase in accrued liabilities and other payables



444





232

Decrease in deferred revenues (including long term deferred revenues)



(625)





(788)







(1,605)





(102)

Net cash used in operations

$ (2,854)



$ (4,064)

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:















Conversion of pre-paid warrants to ordinary shares



181





-

Obtaining right of use assets in exchange for a lease liability



-





34

Classification of warrants from equity to liabilities, net



-





1,804



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Nine months ended

September 30



Three months ended

September 30





2020



2019



2020



2019





USD in thousands



























GAAP gross profit

$ 2,916



$ 351



$ 2,707



$ 34



































GAAP operating costs and expenses:



5,802





5,386





1,973





1,781



































Change of operating lease accounts



18





(363)





(14)





(71)

Share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants



(1,167)





(647)





(373)





(18)

Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses:



4,653





4,376





1,586





1,692



































GAAP operating profit (loss)



(2,886)





(5,035)





734





(1,747)



































Non-GAAP operating Profit (loss)



(1,737)





(4,025)





1,121





(1,658)



































GAAP Comprehensive income (loss)



(2,869)





(6,665)





703





(3,177)



































Change in fair value of financial instruments



16





(1,381)





(10)





(1,321)

Change of operating lease accounts



18





(363)





(14)





(71)

Share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants



(1,167)





(647)





(373)





(18)

Non-GAAP Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (1,736)



$ (4,274)



$ 1,100



$ (1,767)

GAAP basic profit (loss) per ordinary share

$ (0.42)



$ (1.43)



$ 0.10



$ (0.68)

Non-GAAP basic profit (loss) per ordinary share

$ (0.25)



$ (0.92)



$ 0.16



$ (0.38)

GAAP diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share



(0.42)



$ (1.43)



$ 0.07



$ (0.68)

Non-GAAP diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share



(0.25)



$ (0.92)



$ 0.11



$ (0.38)



