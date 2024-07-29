CollPlant Biotechnologies Unveils Inaugural ESG and Sustainability Report

REHOVOT, Israel, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products based on its non-animal-derived collagen for tissue regeneration and medical aesthetics, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Report covering 2023.

The Company's first report details the initiatives that CollPlant has taken to adopt an ESG strategy with a focus on the pillars that represent the areas with the highest impact. In aligning the Company's operations with its ethical commitments, the Company plans to enhance plant-based production, reduce emissions, and deliver safe and reliable medical solutions. The report reflects CollPlant's wide commitment to fostering environmental sustainability and enhancing human health, as well as advancing social and corporate governance objectives that contribute to the Company's impact.

Yehiel Tal, Chief Executive Officer of CollPlant Biotechnologies, stated, "We've established a corporate sustainability strategy with clear targets in key areas that we believe are crucial to our stakeholders. I would like to emphasize that our overall strategy is driven by our vision to lead in regenerative medicine and improve global health with our innovative collagen technology. Our inaugural ESG report lays the foundation for sharing our journey, ambitions, and the tangible steps we are taking towards a sustainable future."

CollPlant's strategy is anchored in three pillars—Impact on the Planet, Impact on People, and Impact on Business Conduct—all of which guide its efforts and form the core of the Company's sustainability reporting.

Mr. Tal continued, "We are deeply committed to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon footprint world and plan to continue to make progress in enhancing our corporate ESG practices. Inherently, our business is designed around creating less environmental impact on the planet and our ESG and Sustainability Report details the various ways we contribute to the welfare of the habitats and communities we serve. Our innovative rhCollagen eliminates the need for traditional animal-derived collagen sources, thereby reducing the environmental strain associated with conventional collagen production methods. This promotes more ethical and sustainable practices."

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

In 2021 CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.

For more information about CollPlant, visit collplant.com.

