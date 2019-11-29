CollPlant Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant (NASDAQ: CLGN), a regenerative medicine company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided an update on the Company's business developments. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-IFRS (non-GAAP) Measures" below.

CollPlant reported revenues of $679,000 for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 203% compared to $224,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The Company ended the third quarter of 2019 with $5.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.7 million, an increase of 8% compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Comprehensive loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million, or $0.69 per share on a GAAP basis, or adjusted comprehensive loss of $1.9 million or $0.41 per share, on a non-GAAP basis.

"Significant developments during the third quarter of 2019 included our progress in the development of a 3D bioprinted implant for the regeneration of breast tissue, and our $5.5 million financing round which included new investors who have deep expertise in 3D printing," said Yehiel Tal, CollPlant's Chief Executive Officer. "We are expanding our product pipeline for the medical aesthetics market since we believe our proprietary plant-based rhCollagen enables superior treatments in this healthcare segment. Our dermal fillers combine rhCollagen with hyaluronic acid to treat wrinkles and regenerate youthful skin. We believe our 3D bioprinted implants for breast regeneration are a revolutionary alternative that enables the body to regenerate its own breast tissue. Both of these technologies have led to strong interest from leading companies in the medical aesthetics field."

"Our largest investor, Ami Sagi increased his stake in CollPlant through the $5.5 million financing we closed in September 2019. In this round, we were pleased to welcome new U.S. investors, 3D printing executives, who recognize CollPlant's ability to translate its breakthrough rhCollagen technology to a differentiated product pipeline that is seeking to address the multi-billion potential of the regenerative medicine market" stated Mr. Tal.

"We continue to work with United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) which is using our rhCollagen-based BioInk for 3D bioprint lung scaffolds. This collaboration is intended to eventually yield a manufacturing process that will enable an unlimited supply of transplantable lungs for patients with serious medical conditions," Mr. Tal added.

"As an industry-leading innovator, we were invited to deliver a poster presentation on our "rhCollagen as a flexible BioInk platform for 3D bioprinting" at the International Conference on Biofabrication in October. I also had the honor of being appointed to serve on the International Society for Biofabrication's Industry Relations Committee, through which I am working with others who are shaping and advancing this promising field of regenerative medicine," Mr. Tal concluded. "A growing number of large multinational healthcare companies are interested in collaborating with CollPlant for 3D bioprinting of tissues. We look forward to achieving more significant milestones in 2020."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on IFRS basis ("GAAP")

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by 203% to $679,000, compared to $224,000 in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues were derived mainly from CollPlant's BioInk for the development of 3D bioprinting of tissues and life savings organs.

The Company's gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased by 64% to $53,000 compared to $148,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

Total operating costs and expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $1.7 million, which reflects a slight increase from $1.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018. Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.7 million, an increase of 8% compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Financial expense, net for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.6 million compared to financial income, net of $209,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The increase of approximately $1.8 million is mainly due to non-cash re-evaluation expenses of $1.5 million, calculated according to the Black-Scholes formula, of CollPlant's warrants and anti-dilution derivatives.

Comprehensive loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to a comprehensive loss of $1.3 million, or $0.29 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. The increase is mainly due to non-cash re-evaluation expenses of $1.5 million, calculated according to the Black-Scholes formula, of CollPlant's warrants and anti-dilution derivatives.

Cash used in operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $3.7 million compared to $4.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.7 million.

Cash used in investing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $1.0 million compared to $743,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is mainly attributable to the establishment of CollPlant's new R&D center and headquarters in Rehovot, Israel and investment in its production facility.

On August 30, 2019, the Company entered into convertible loan agreements providing for initial funding of $5.5 million, which on October 27 2019 following shareholders' approval, automatically converted into an aggregate of 1,375,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the Company.

The Company's equity as of September 30, 2019, as adjusted to give effect to the conversion of the convertible loans into ADSs following shareholder approval on October 27, 2019, was approximately $3.9 million.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Non-IFRS Basis ("non-GAAP")

On a non-GAAP basis, the operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $1.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. The comprehensive loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.9 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.29 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP measures exclude certain non-cash expenses.

The table on page 8 includes a reconciliation of the Company's GAAP results to non-GAAP results. The reconciliation reflects non-cash net expense in the amount of $1.3 million, mainly with respect to change in fair value of financial instruments.

Use of Non-IFRS ("non-GAAP") Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures for operating costs and expenses, operating loss, comprehensive loss and basic and diluted comprehensive loss per share that exclude the effects of non-cash expense for fair market value attributed to services received through the Share Purchase Agreement, remeasurement of liability to the IIA, change in fair value of financial instruments, and share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance that enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate the Company's operating costs, comprehensive loss and loss per share, and to compare them to historical Company results.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when operating and evaluating the Company's business internally and therefore decided to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table on page 8 in this press release. This accompanying table on page 8 has more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

The Company's consolidated financial results as of, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Our products are based on our rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Our products address indications for the diverse fields of organ and tissue repair, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative medicine. Our flagship rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs. In October 2018, we entered into a licensing agreement with United Therapeutics, whereby United Therapeutics is using CollPlant's BioInks in the manufacture of 3D bioprinted lungs for transplant in humans.

For more information about CollPlant, visit http://www.collplant.com

Safe Harbor Statements

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)





Nine months ended

September 30



Three months ended September 30





2019



2018



2019



2018





U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Revenue



1,879





631





679





224

Cost of Revenue



1,484





168





626





76

Gross Profit



395





463





53





148



































Operating costs and expenses:































Research and development expenses, net:



2,725





2,869





1,053





937

General, administrative and marketing expenses



2,467





2,600





653





741

Total operating costs and expenses:



5,192





5,469





1,706





1,678

Operating loss



4,797





5,006





1,653





1,530

Financial income



-





(19)





-





(106)

Financial expenses



1,691





74





1,454





6

Exchange differences



281





(98)





104





(109)

Financial expenses (income), net



1,972





(43)





1,558





(209)

Loss for the period



6,769





4,963





3,211





1,321

Other comprehensive loss:































Currency translation differences



-





291





-





(22)

Total comprehensive loss for the period



6,769





5,254





3,211





1,299

Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share*



1.45





1.16





0.69





0.29

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding*



4,661,204





4,291,022





4,661,874





4,592,995



*After reverse split

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)



September 30,



December 31,





2019



2018





U.S. dollars in thousands

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



5,741





5,354

Accounts receivables:















Trade receivables



227





516

Other



323





334

Restricted deposit



11





154

Inventory



792





814







7,094





7,172

Non-current assets:















Restricted deposit



167





155

Long term-receivables



-





18

Right-of-use assets



3,110





-

Property and equipment, net



2,191





1,407

Intangible assets, net



304





340







5,772





1,920

TOTAL ASSETS



12,866





9,092



















Liabilities and equity















Current liabilities















Loan



18





22

Accounts payable:















Trade payables



766





622

Accrued liabilities and other



817





631

Derivatives



1,794





-

Operating lease liabilities



610





-

Contract liabilities



1,110





970







5,115





2,245

Non-current liabilities















Convertible loan



5,437





-

Warrants at fair value



498





649

Derivatives



-





97

Royalties to the Israel Innovation Authority



147





316

Loan



12





22

Operating lease liabilities



2,977





-

Contract liabilities



52





980







9,123





2,064

Total liabilities



14,238





4,309



















Commitments and contingent liabilities



-





-



















Equity (capital deficiency):















Ordinary shares



1,583





1,580

Additional paid in capital and warrants



54,767





54,758

Currency translation differences



(1,008)





(1,008)

Accumulated deficit



(56,714)





(50,547)

TOTAL EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY)*:



(1,372)





4,783

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



12,866





9,092



* The Company's equity as of September 30, 2019, as adjusted to give effect to the conversion of the convertible loans into ADSs following shareholder approval on October 27, 2019, was approximately $3.9 million.

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended

September 30,





2019



2018





U.S. dollars

in thousands

Cash flows used in operating activities:











Loss for the period



(6,769)





(4,963)

Adjustments for:















Depreciation and amortization



808





281

Share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants



607





825

Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents



(50)





(89)

Change in fair value of financial instruments



1,543





582

Exchange differences on lease liabilities



437





-

Exchange differences on restricted cash



(14)





-







(3,438)





(3,364)

Changes in operating asset and liability items:















Decrease (increase) in trade receivables



289





(173)

Decrease (increase) in inventory



22





(631)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables (including long-term receivables)



(1)





45

Increase (decrease) in trade payables (including long-term payables)



127





(300)

Increase in accrued liabilities and other payables



232





30

Decrease in contract liabilities (including long-term contract liabilities)



(788)





-

Decrease in royalties to the IIA, including short term royalties



(170)





(25)







(289)





(1,054)

Net cash used in operating activities



(3,727)





(4,418)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Restricted deposits



145





-

Purchase of property and equipment



(1,184)





(743)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



30





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,009)





(743)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of shares, warrants and convertible loan, less

issuance expenses



5,440





2,844

Loan received



-





60

Loan paid



(14)





(6)

Principal elements of lease payments



(360)





(54)

Exercise of options into shares



7





-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



5,073





2,844

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents



337





(2,317)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



5,354





5,139

Impact of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



50





(219)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period



5,741





2,603

Appendix to the statement of cash flows















Non-cash investing activities:















Conversion of debentures and pre-paid warrants



-





3,739



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30



Three months ended

September 30





2019



2018



2019



2018





USD in thousands



























GAAP gross profit



395





463





53





148



































GAAP operating costs and expenses:



5,192





5,469





1,706





1,678

Fair market value attributed to services received through

the Alpha Agreement



-





442





-





-

Remeasurement of liability to the IIA



(182)





-





(57)





-

Share-based compensation to employees, directors and

consultants



607





825





11





218

Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses:



4,767





4,202





1,752





1,460



































Non-GAAP operating loss



4,372





3,739





1,699





1,312



































GAAP operating loss



4,797





5,006





1,653





1,530



































GAAP Comprehensive loss



6,769





4,963





3,211





1,321

Fair market value attributed to services received through

the Alpha Agreement



-





442





-





-

Remeasurement of liability to the IIA



(182)





-





(57)





-

Change in fair value of financial instruments



1,475





55





1,367





(235)

Share-based compensation to employees, directors and

consultants



607





825





11





218

Non-GAAP Comprehensive loss



4,869





3,641





1,890





1,338

GAAP Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share

(USD)



1.45





1.16





0.69





0.29

Non-GAAP Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share

(USD)



1.04





0.85





0.41





0.29



