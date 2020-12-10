CollPlant to Supply rhCollagen to STEMCELL Technologies for Use in a Broad Range of Cell Culture Applications

REHOVOT, Israel and VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant (NASDAQ: CLGN), a regenerative medicine company, and STEMCELL Technologies, Canada's largest privately owned biotechnology company, which develops cell culture media, cell separation systems, instruments, and other reagents for life sciences research, today jointly announced they have entered into a product manufacturing and supply agreement. CollPlant will sell its proprietary recombinant human Type I collagen (rhCollagen), the world's first plant-based rhCollagen, to STEMCELL Technologies, which will incorporate CollPlant's product into cell culture media kits.

The recently signed agreement follows the companies' established business relationship, which started in 2014 when STEMCELL began purchasing and incorporating CollPlant's rhCollagen into some of its cell culture expansion and differentiation media kits. To date, hundreds of companies, as well as research and academic institutes, have used these kits for research and development projects. STEMCELL will distribute the kits globally for use in the regenerative medicine research market.

"Incorporation of rhCollagen into STEMCELL's cell culture applications sold to researchers worldwide is designed to help advance the science in a broad range of dynamic fields including stem cells, immunology, cancer, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy. We are happy to have entered into this agreement with STEMCELL, which, as Canada's largest biotechnology company, is very well positioned to make rhCollagen-containing cell culture kits widely available in the market," stated Yehiel Tal, Chief Executive Officer of CollPlant. "The cell culture market is just one example of the vast potential of our rhCollagen platform technology in life science applications. We continuously evaluate new fields in which CollPlant's products and technologies have the potential to enable breakthroughs that improve patients' lives."

Dr. Sharon Louis, STEMCELL's Senior Vice President of Research and Development noted that "STEMCELL is pleased to utilize CollPlant's animal component free rhCollagen to promote cell attachment in several products that support the culture of diverse human progenitor cell types. The quality and animal component-free composition of CollPlant's rhCollagen is what first brought this product to STEMCELL's attention, and the robust performance rhCollagen provides with a variety of STEMCELL media is what we want to be able to provide to our customers. Upon entering into this agreement, STEMCELL and CollPlant will together provide high-quality reagents that will be used to further our understanding in life sciences and potentiate regenerative medicine research."

About STEMCELL Technologies

STEMCELL Technologies is Canada's largest biotechnology company. Based in Vancouver, STEMCELL supports life sciences research around the world with more than 2,500 specialized reagents, tools, and services. STEMCELL offers high-quality cell culture media, cell separation technologies, instruments, accessory products, and educational resources that are used by scientists advancing the stem cell, immunology, cancer, regenerative medicine, microbiology, and cellular therapy fields.

Find more information at www.stemcell.com

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Our products are based on our rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Our products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics and organ manufacturing, and, we believe, are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

Our flagship rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs. In October 2018, we entered into a licensing agreement with United Therapeutics, whereby United Therapeutics is using CollPlant's BioInks in the manufacture of 3D bioprinted lungs for transplant in humans. Recently, the parties announced the expansion of the collaboration with the exercise by United Therapeutics of its option to cover a second lifesaving organ, human kidneys.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

