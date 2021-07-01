Colnago Appoints Nicola Rosin As CEO

Former General Manager and Board Member of Selle Royal Group, Rosin was brought on as a strategic advisor to Colnago in February of this year and quickly made an impression on the day-to-day running of the 67-year-old brand's global business. In his role with Selle Royal Group, Rosin oversaw innovation and brand-driven businesses such as fi'zi:k, Brooks, Crankbrothers, PEdALED, and Selle Royal. Rosin is also part of the entrepreneurial group that acquired the historic cycling brand Eroica in 2014.

"It feels like I've been working my entire career to have a chance to lead a brand and business as significant as Colnago," said 50-year-old Rosin. "Like anyone in cycling, I have always respected the brand that Ernesto has built and feel fortunate to take on this leadership role. I would love to thank Mrs. Melissa Moncada for advocating to bring me on as the leader of Colnago. I must also say that Ernesto Colnago has supported me and has given me excellent advice as I stepped into the company that he quite literally built with his own hands."

The parent company Colnago Abu Dhabi and Vice Chairman Mrs. Melissa Moncada, benefitting from the experience acquired thanks to Rosin addition, have ambitious plans for Colnago and for further development in the cycling world: "With the leadership and knowledge of our new CEO, Nicola Rosin, Colnago will have a promising future that will be characterized by enhancing the legacy of Ernesto Colnago hand in hand with all the excellent human and professional members of our company."

Ernesto Colnago, the founder of the business, said: "I have spent my entire working life building the Colnago brand and business and I feel entirely confident that I am handing it over to the best leader possible. After spending months really getting to know Nicola, I am certain that, under his vision, Colnago will grow to higher heights than ever before."

On a snowy morning, 75 years ago, Ernesto Colnago went to his first day of work at the now defunct Gloria Bicycle Factory that produced the "la Garibaldina" brand in Milan, Italy. Within just a few years, Colnago would go on to build a brand that became a technical and innovation leader.

ABOUT COLNAGO

Colnago Ernesto & C. S.r.l. known as Colnago is a manufacturer of high-end road-racing bicycles founded by Ernesto Colnago near Milano in Cambiago, Italy in 1954. The company first became known for high quality steel-framed bicycles suitable for the rigors of professional racing, and later as one of the more creative cycling manufacturers responsible for innovations in design and experimentation with new and diverse materials including carbon fibre, now a mainstay of modern bicycle construction. Among the many Colnago victories – 18 Olympic Gold Medals, 63 World Championships, 22 Grand Tours, 39 Classic Monuments – Tadej Pogačar won the 2020 edition of the Tour de France riding a Colnago bike.

