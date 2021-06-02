Colnago Presents The First Official Tour de France Bicycle

The custom painted Colnago 'V3Rs' will be produced in only 108 units to match the editions of the Tour de France from its start in 1903 until this year and each model will sell for $16,399. The 2021 Tour de France begins on June 26th and defending champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates is expected to vie for a second consecutive title aboard Colnago road and time trial bicycles.

"We are very happy to have found a collaboration with Colnago which is part of the history of the Tour de France," said Laurent Lachaux, ASO Head of Commercial. "As Colnago bikes are universally recognized as amongst the most technical and well-designed in the world, we could not have opted for a better choice."

"Colnago has in its DNA the ability to always arrive first in the market, and once again it has happened thanks to the choice of the Tour de France," said Manolo Bertocchi, Head of Marketing Colnago. "A beautiful, unique and limited edition bicycle. A real Colnago."

Custom Livery

The official Tour de France model features a livery that is bespoke for the occasion: black and yellow like the color of the jersey that distinguishes the leader of the Tour's General Classification and is presented to the winner on the podium in Paris. The front of the bike will feature the Colnago logo with the iris icon, the historic beating heart of Cambiago's bikes. The Colnago logo will feature on both the top tube and the fork, while a unique and dedicated design representing the outline of France will be on the rear of the bicycle. Another unique detail is the right brake lever, in yellow, with the same color featuring on the top tube along with the Tour de France logo, also reproduced on the forks.

V3Rs TdF frame

The frame is Colnago V3Rs, ultralight and aerodynamic, excellent on any type of terrain: flat, uphill and mixed routes. The frame weighs just 790 grams in size 50s in raw disc version. The total integration of the cables, which pass inside the stem and the fork, gives the entire bicycle a clean, flawless look.

V3Rs TdF components

The assembly is of the same level, starting with the official licensees of the Tour de France: Selle Italia with the SLR Boost Carbon Superflow kit and the Continental Grand Prix 5000 tires. The groupset is Campagnolo Super Record EPS Disc 12-speed, perfectly complementing the Bora Ultra WTO DB wheels with C-LUX finish. The handlebar is Deda Elementi ALANERA DCR (with Deda internal cable routing) monocoque in carbon fiber.

