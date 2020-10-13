Colo Atl Launches Customer Portal Powered by Carma

ATLANTA and DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colo Atl, an American Tower company, is announcing its new customer-facing portal available at portal.coloatl.com . Colo Atl customers can now initiate new requests, review existing installations, and check the status of service delivery on a mobile-responsive website, directly linked to the operational data accessed by Colo Atl in the Carma Foundational Network Inventory platform.

Most importantly, the Colo Atl customer portal enables two-way communication, between Colo Atl and its customers, in context with the exact service or order in question. Customers can also provide and receive attachments within the new portal. All messages and attachments are permanently associated with the specified service or order, painting a complete picture and providing the timeline of events throughout the service lifecycle.

According to Sam Reagin, Manager of Business Development for Edge Data Centers at Colo Atl and American Tower, "We are rapidly delivering on our commitment for a frictionless, highly responsive, completely integrated customer experience in our 55 Marietta facility. This same experience is coming to the larger Edge Data Center customer base, and will also leverage Carma's functionality and scalability."

Frank McDermott, CEO of Carma, Inc., added, "We deliberately built Carma so operators and customers can benefit from the synchronized engagement between users in the core application and customers on the portal. We're proud to have completed the system commissioning and training for the Colo Atl portal quickly, so American Tower can provide this valuable portal to their customers."

The Carma platform addresses the unique challenges of telecommunications businesses in an industry-focused solution that aggregates 19 different functions into a single source of truth, such as the traditionally disjointed experience of managing customer services across outside plant, inside plant, and logical services within their silos. The Foundational Network Inventory concept describes the need to understand the pedigree of every asset, how it is powered, and how it is interconnected before aggregating those assets into functional services.

About Carma, Inc.

Carma builds a comprehensive telecommunications management platform focused on the Foundational Network Inventory for network operators, data centers, and large enterprises. Carma links the physical assets of the network or data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction within the telecommunications industry. The company's multidisciplinary teams also employ the Carma platform for network optimizations & integrations in its consulting engagements. For more information, visit carma.net or follow Carma on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Colo Atl

Colo Atl , an American Tower company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection solutions at 55 Marietta Street in the global telecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SSAE 18-certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl Meet-Me-Area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.

Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.

Visit Colo Atl online at coloatl.com and follow the company on Twitter @ColoAtl and LinkedIn .

