Colocation Investments to Propel the Mexico & Brazil Data Center Markets - Arizton

Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Brazil data center market size will witness investments of USD 3.09 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.63% during 2021-2026. Arizton has identified about 43 unique data center facilities and 10 upcoming facilities in Brazil.

Brazil is the leading data center market in Latin America, driving in over 40% of the overall investment in the region. The Brazil data center market will witness a cumulative investment of over USD 14 billion between 2021 and 2026. Sao Paulo is the major market for data center development in Brazil. It is the most connected city in the country, with high availability of digital business centers, and established infrastructure, which is creating the city a favorable location for data center development.

Key Highlights:

The Brazil government has signed an MoU with the UK government to accelerate the digitalization and public services delivery innovation in the Brazil data center market.

government has signed an MoU with the UK government to accelerate the digitalization and public services delivery innovation in the data center market. Most of the data centers in Brazil are investing in the implementation of DCIM solutions to monitor the facility with high power consumption, carbon emissions, and reduce the OPEX of the facility.

are investing in the implementation of DCIM solutions to monitor the facility with high power consumption, carbon emissions, and reduce the OPEX of the facility. In Brazil , data center facilities are commonly adopting air and water-based cooling systems. Most of the data center facilities are utilizing water-based cooling systems that will partially supports free cooling.

, data center facilities are commonly adopting air and water-based cooling systems. Most of the data center facilities are utilizing water-based cooling systems that will partially supports free cooling. In Brazil designing of the facility is carried out by data center operators, design contractors, and infrastructure vendors with strong expertise in the data center designing and development.

Vendors Insights:

Microsoft planned to open a cloud region in Rio De Janeiro that is expected to be operational in H2 2021.

that is expected to be operational in H2 2021. Litmus, an intelligent edge computing company, has partnered with a Baumier Automation, to increase edge computing offerings in Brazil .

. In March 2021 , IBM launched its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region (MZR) in Latin America in Brazil to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption in the region.

Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Mexico data center market size will witness investments of USD 905 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.33% during 2021-2026. Arizton has identified about 17 unique data center facilities and 3 upcoming facilities in Mexico.

Over USD 1 billion will be invested in data center development across Mexico during 2021-2026. Around 215 MW of power capacity will be added in data centers across Mexico during the forecast period. Mexico is adopting AI for the detection of natural calamities such as earthquakes and storms to secure the data centers in the country. Mexico has several cities getting developed as smart cities, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Queretaro, Monterrey, Tequila and Puebla, thereby fueling the growth of the data center market in Mexico.

Key Highlights:

DRUPS systems are major revenue contributors in the Mexico market. Several data centers have adopted DRUPS systems, and these solutions will continue to witness high demand among data centers with multiple modules.

market. Several data centers have adopted DRUPS systems, and these solutions will continue to witness high demand among data centers with multiple modules. Mexico has received investments from local and global data center operators. In 2020, Mexico received investment from companies such as Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, and CloudHQ.

has received investments from local and global data center operators. In 2020, received investment from companies such as Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, and CloudHQ. Investments in submarine cables will increase the connectivity between Mexico and other parts of the world, which in turn, will drive further investments in the Mexico data center market.

Vendors Insights:

IPXON Networks, Nabiax, Serveris Data Center Services, Digital Realty (Ascenty), KIO Networks, and Equinix (Axtel) are some of the major data center colocation providers in Mexico .

. Equinix entered the Mexico data center market in January 2020 , investing over USD 185 million in the acquisition of three data centers of Axtel.

data center market in , investing over in the acquisition of three data centers of Axtel. Huawei Technologies has a cloud region in Mexico , with data centers that serve Central America , the Caribbean , Colombia , and Ecuador , along with Mexico .

