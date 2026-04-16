Cologio Launches Cologne Spray: Professional Grooming Excellence Born in the Salon, not a Lab

Developed inside Doggy Daydreamz grooming salon with over a decade of hands-on experience — and in collaboration with two of the pet industry's most respected names.

ROYERSFORD, Pa., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologio, the pet care brand created by professional groomers with over a decade of hands-on salon experience, today launches its new Cologio Cologne Spray. Unlike products developed in corporate labs by outsiders, Cologio was born inside Doggy Daydreamz, the family-owned grooming salon in Trappe, Pennsylvania, owned by Heather and Jason Harmon.

Cologio Cologne and Shampoo The Harmon Family-Heather, Jason, & Cologio (the inspiration behind the brand)

Frustrated after years of bathing, brushing, and caring for dogs — and never finding a product that met their standards — they created their own. Named after their beloved lab, every formula is professional-grade yet gentle: biodegradable, paraben-free, cruelty-free, non-toxic, and enriched with soothing Manuka honey and nourishing botanicals.

"This isn't just about clean dogs. It's about the trust between pets and the people who love them. We make products with that same real-world care."

— Heather & Jason Harmon, Founders, Cologio

The Cologne Spray delivers the light, long-lasting "just-left-the-groomer" fragrance pet parents and professionals have been asking for — gentle enough for sensitive skin, effective enough for daily salon use.

To guarantee the highest professional standards, the Harmons collaborated with two industry icons: Sandy Gyorgyi, founder of Showseason® Animal Products (25+ years), and Dave Campanella, Sales & Marketing Director at Best Shot Pet Products, Groomer to Groomer columnist, and salon co-owner (30+ years). Their hands-on partnership ensures Cologio works as hard so the people who use it every day don't have to.

Available now on Amazon and at www.cologiopets.com.

About Cologio

Cologio is a professional pet care brand founded by the owners of Doggy Daydreamz grooming salon. Built on real salon experience and a genuine love for dogs, it delivers biodegradable, cruelty-free grooming products that are tough enough for pros and gentle enough for home use. Follow The Dog Buzz on YouTube for honest grooming education. Shop at www.cologiopets.com or Amazon.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather & Jason Harmon — Founders, Cologio / Doggy Daydreamz

Phone: 610-255-7110

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.cologiopets.com

Amazon: amazon.com/stores/Cologio

Press Kit & Hi-Res

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eGlJWRoCSZV6YJV1q-G89ftZQluSE7K8?usp=drive_link

SOURCE Cologio